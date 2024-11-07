Voting Open for NCBA’s National Anthem Contest

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Nov. 4, 2024) – Four finalists have been selected in the 12th annual National Anthem Contest, sponsored by Norbrook®. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is inviting the public to vote for the winner through Nov. 15.



Introducing the four finalists:

Jaci Deitrick of Newcastle, Oklahoma, is involved in her family’s registered Hereford cattle operation and is pursuing a master’s degree in international agriculture at Oklahoma State University. image-6

Payton Goodman of Canyon, Texas, is majoring in agriculture media and communication at West Texas A&M University and looks forward to advocating for the beef industry. image-7

Anah Higbie of Quenemo, Kansas, helps with her family’s commercial Simmental cow-calf operation, enjoys showing cattle and considers being an animal agriculture advocate one of the biggest passions of her life. image-8

Hayden Ladd of Waldron, Michigan, is a fourth-generation cattle producer who enjoys showing cattle, playing guitar, singing at local venues, and roping on the Michigan High School Rodeo team. Videos of the finalists are available for viewing and voting at convention.ncba.org . The public can vote once per day per person through Nov. 15, and the winner will be announced Nov. 21. image-9



The winner will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the Opening General Session of CattleCon 2025 and will receive round trip airfare to San Antonio, Texas, a hotel room for three nights, complimentary convention registration, plus a pair of boots, jeans and a shirt from Roper or Stetson.



For more information and to register for CattleCon 2025 and reserve housing, visitconvention.ncba.org .

–NCBA