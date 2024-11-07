Voting Open for NCBA’s National Anthem Contest
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Nov. 4, 2024) – Four finalists have been selected in the 12th annual National Anthem Contest, sponsored by Norbrook®. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is inviting the public to vote for the winner through Nov. 15.
Introducing the four finalists:
The winner will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the Opening General Session of CattleCon 2025 and will receive round trip airfare to San Antonio, Texas, a hotel room for three nights, complimentary convention registration, plus a pair of boots, jeans and a shirt from Roper or Stetson.
For more information and to register for CattleCon 2025 and reserve housing, visitconvention.ncba.org.
–NCBA
News