Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Bull riding, rodeos, series, series and more series

The recent rain has sure been a blessing. I hear this morning that some areas of Texas finally got some rain as well. I sure hope New Mexico is next as they are still on fire there. My heart aches for them. My rancher friends in that area are in dire straits with no grass and can’t go to the permits and land in the fire zones.

Tickets are on sale now for the November WRCA Ranch Rodeo finals. The Working Ranch Cowboys Association puts on an outstanding finals every year in Amarillo, Texas and I’m sure this 22nd one will be no exception. They are generally sold out, so if you are planning to go, get those tickets bought soon.

The 7th Annual Brandon Delzer/Pedro Dennis Memorial Bull Riding will be June 18, 5 p.m., at Bothwell Arena, Rapid City, S.D. A calcutta will be at 4:30. There’s $6,000 added with a $100 entry fee and taking 40 entries. Entries open June 8, 5:30 p.m. To enter, call Allan Weischedel at 605-222-4456. There’s also mutton busting for kids and live music afterwards. The proceeds go to the memorial fund in memory of Brandon and Pedro.

The Wyoming High School Rodeo Finals will be June 8-11 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, Buffalo, Wyo.

There are still a few spots open for steer wrestlers and calf ropers at the Wyoming Stockgrowers 150th Ann. Private Rodeo June 9. It will be at Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. There’s no entry fee but you must enter at 307-331-2115.

The Sheridan Cowgirls Association Rodeo dates are June 9, 23, 30, July 21, 28 and Aug. 11. All at Sheridan, Wyo.

The Gridiron Futurity Barrel and Pole futurity will be June 9-12 at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. There’s added money for all but the peewees. For more info, call 605-210-2503 or on the Facebook page Gridiron Futurity.

The dates for the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo Series, Dubois, Wyo., are June 10, 17, 24, July 1, 8, 14, 22, 29, August 5, 12, 19.

The Deadwood PBR at the Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. will be June 10-11.

KPH Arena’s Spring FunDay that got stormed out in April will be held June 11. KPH Arena is at Gillette, Wyo.

Mt. Rushmore Rodeo at Palmer Gulch is being held again this summer. They’ll offer barebacks, ranch broncs, saddle broncs, breakaway, bulls, barrels, and team roping, plus rookie barebacks, saddle broncs and ranch broncs. Dates are June 11, 25, Aug, 4, 20, 27, at at 6 p.m. at the arena at Hill City, S.D. Contact 406-498-9240 for details.

June 11-12 is the big weekend at Philip, S.D. On the 11th is the Bronc Match, then the Ranch rodeo will be the 12th. The Bronc Match will feature 30 of the top PRCA bronc riders on the best stock in the business and will start at 7:30 p.m. The Ranch Rodeo will be at 2 p.m.

The College National Finals Rodeo will be June 12-18 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyo.

The Engessor sisters Breakaway and Goat Tying clinic will be June 13-14, 8-5, at their place near Spearfish, S.D. It’s limited to 15 girls, 8th grade to senior age. It’s $300 with $100 deposit required. A jackpot will follow the clinic. Contact Rickie 605-641-2154 or Taylor 605-641-3113 to get your spot.

Sundance Rodeo Club has set their Youth Rodeo series dates. They are June 14, 28, and July 12. The Crook Co. Fair Youth rodeo will be July 23 for Crook Co. residents only.

The New Underwood Rodeo Club has also set their playday series dates. They will be June 14, 21, 28, July 5, and 12, which is the finals and potluck.

Pitchin’ Twine At The Stateline Roping Series at 1-1 Arena, Sidney, Mont., will be a #11 handicap. Dates are June 14, 28, July 12, 26, Aug. 9 and 23 (finals). Call Ian Pennington for more info at 406-489-0611.

Well, that’s my circle on this green grass, birdsong and sunshiney day. Have a great week. Please pray for our nation and continued rains. God bless America.

UPCOMING EVENTS: > Gordon Livestock Open Horse Sale, June 7, Gordon, Neb. > Wyoming High School Rodeo Finals, June 8-11, Johnson Co. Fairgrounds, Buffalo, Wyo. > NDHSRA State Finals, June 8-12, Bowman, N.D. > Wyoming Stockgrowers 150th Anniversary Rodeo, June 9, Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. > Paul and Robin Tierney Breakaway Clinic, June 9-10, Buffalo, S.D. > Gridiron Barrel and Pole Futurity, June 9-11, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. > Prairie Village Bull Riding and Mini Bull Riding, June 10, Madison, S.D. > Deadwood PBR, June 10-11, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. > Kimball WSRRA Ranch Rodeo, June 11, Kimball, Neb. > Custer Ranch Rodeo, June 11, Custer, Mont. > Philip Bronc Match and Ranch Rodeo, June 11-12, Philip, S.D. > S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Clinic and Show, June 11-12, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > 75th Annual Hulett Rodeo, June 11-12, Hulett, Wyo. > Hollers-Golliher Adult Ladies Breakaway Clinic, June 13-14, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 73rd Annual SDHSRA Finals, June 14-19, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Buckin’ On The River, June 17-18, Pierre, S.D. > NWBRA Finals, June 17-19, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > 3rd Ann. Bucking On The Yellowstone Futurity, June 18, Forsyth, Mont. > Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Bill Harding Mem. R. Broncs, June 18, 10 a.m., Miles City, Mont. > Ranch Broncs and Ranch Rodeo, June 18, Chugwater, Wyo. > 3rd Annual Grindstone Ranch Pasture Roping, June 18, Daniel, Wyo. > 7th Annual Brandon Delzer/Pedro Dennis Mem.Bull Riding, June 18, Bothwells, Rapid City, S.D. > KPH Arena Ranch Horse Show, June 18, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Sitting Bull Stampede Indian Relays, June 18-19, Mobridge, S.D. > Broadus Little Levi Rodeo, June 18-19, Powder River Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont. > Camp Crook Jr. Rodeo, June 19, 1 p.m., Camp Crook, S.D. > 53rd Annual Jordan Xtreme Broncs, June 19, Jordan, Mont. > Ranchers Helping Ranchers Trail Ride, June 19-20, Brown Ranch, rural Banner Co., Neb. > Chief Washakie Messengers Indian Relays, June 23-26, Ft. Washakie, Wyo. > Wyldman Wild Event Rodeo, June 24, Ft. Benton, Mont. > 6th Annual Moorcroft Rodeo Club Youth Rodeo, June 24, Moorcroft, Wyo. > 2nd Annual Hadley McCormick Memorial Roping, June 25, Harrison, Neb. > Broken Bit Ranch Rodeo, June 25, Richey, Mont. > Ernest Tooke Memorial Match Bronc Ride and Futurity, June 26, Ekalaka, Mont. > Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club practice, June 26, Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > Little Missouri Saddle Club Kid Rodeo, July 2, Marmarth, N.D. > Moorcroft Jubilee Riverside Bronc Ride, July 9, 1 p.m., Moorcroft, Wyo. > Lil Spurs Rodeo, July 10, 9 a.m., Four Winds Arena, Bowman, N.D. > Gordon Livestock Open Horse Sale, July 12, Gordon, Neb. > NHSRA Finals, July 17-23, Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. > 11th Annual Chris LeDoux Days, July 18, 2 p.m., Kaycee, Wyo. > Wyoming Ranch Bronc Challenge, July 21, Douglas, Wyo. > Laramie Co. Fair Ranch Rodeo, July 23, noon, Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. > Crook County Fair Youth Rodeo, July 23, Sundance, Wyo. > Team Branding, July 23, 6 p.m., Ag Center, Big Piney, Wyo. > Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club practice, July 24, Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > 2nd Annual South Dakota Elite Horse Sale, July 30, Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > RQHBA Horse Futurity and Sale, Aug. 28, Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Sugar Bars Legacy Futurity and Sale, Sept. 17-18, Sheridan, Wyo. > Championship of Champion Indian Relays, Sept. 23-25, Ft. Pierre, S.D.