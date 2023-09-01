Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: High school rodeo deadline, bull riding, ranch rodeos, bucking horse sale, driving clinic

School is in session everywhere, even homeschoolers, so it must be perilously close to being fall. This summer zoomed by faster than any in my memory. Folks are preconditioning calves, weanling foals are being sold at sales, and birds are done nesting. I’m still behind on my spring work. So it goes.

The SDHSRA has opened it’s membership for the 2023-24 season. It will close Nov. 1. I’m sure other states have similar schedules. You can find all of the forms at http://www.nhsra.org .

The Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Finals will be Sept. 9 at the fairgrounds in Miles City, Mont. Women’s and Youth divisions will be at 10 a.m., with the Open and Ranch Broncs at 1 p.m. There will be a calcutta.

Thunder On The Rock Bull Riding will be Sept. 9 at the Grand River Casino, Mobridge, S.D. They’ll take 15 bull riders for a double headers, $100 entry fee, 100% payout and $2000 added. The Mini Bulls/bullriders will have a $50 entry fee, taking eight riders, $600 added. To enter either call Angie Eagle at 701-226-4329. For general information, call Mike Faith at 701-471-2026 or Scott Gates at 605-848-9011.

If you want to high school rodeo for Sturgis, the first meeting will be Sept. 11, 6 p.m., at the community center in Sturgis, S.D.

The 26th Annual Breeders Classic Bucking Horse Sale at Kling Ranch, Grassy Butte, N.D., will be Sept. 12-13. Top producers of bucking horses have consigned to this and they are in need of bareback and saddle bronc riders. It’s a great opportunity to get on multiple horses. For info, call Dale Kling at 701-260-9880.

There will be a Real Deal Ranch Bronc School at Potter, Neb., on Sept. 16-17. Coaches will be T.J. Fenster and Justin Quint. They will be covering fundamentals, chute help, rein handling, feet placement and more. They’ll take 15 riders, $350 tuition with $175 non-refundable deposit required to hold spot. Call T.J. At 269-953-4235 or Justin at 970-520-3730 with questions or the get signed up.

Gordon Livestock will be having their catalog sale on Sunday, Sept. 17. The loose horses will sell at 9 a.m., the catalog horses will preview at noon and the catalog sale will be at 2 p.m., mountain time. For more info, call Gordon Livestock at 308-282-2063.

Wessington Springs Foothill Youth Playday will be Sept. 17 in Wessington Springs, S.D. Check in will be at noon with the playday starting at 1 p.m., CST. It’s for ages 4-18 in three divisions. Contact Raylee for info at 605-770-0110.

The 21st Annual Sugar Bars Legacy Sale will be Sept. 17 in Sheridan, Wyo. It has a great lineup of weanlings, prospects, and working age horses. For more information, call Jim Fredericks at 406-812-0084.

The Mountain States Circuit Finals Steer Roping will be Sept. 18, noon, at the Goshen Co. Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo. There’s $17,000 added with the top 18 ropers from the circuit, so will be a terrific roping to go watch.

Sept. 23 is the Buffalo Gap Bull Bash. It will have a calcutta at 5 p.m. with the bulls to follow. If you want to enter, you’ll need to do that by Sept. 18. It’s $100 to enter, $1000 added, Bothwell bulls. To enter or to learn more, call 605-890-1533.

Tickets are on sale for the Horse Nations Indian Relay Championship of Champions Finals at Casper, Wyo., Sept. 22-24, at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. I’m sulking pretty bad because I can’t make it this year, as it’s one of my very favorite things to watch. Fast horses, great riders, amazing pageantry, the works! Get your tickets at http://www.horsenationsindianrelays.com .

The 26th Annual Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo will be Sept. 23 at the Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. They’ll take 15 teams and 15 ranch bronc riders. Each four person team must have one woman or a rider under 16 years of age. The Ranch Rodeo will be at 2 p.m., BBQ at 5 p.m., Ranch Broncs at 6 p.m. For info or to enter, call Teddie at 605-222-9065 or Bailey at 605-490-2913. You can check out the other things going on, which include a live and silent auction, at http://www.stirlingfamilyranchrodeo.com .

A Draft Horse Workshop will be Sept. 26-29 at Smith Longhorn Ranch, Hermosa, S.D. It will cover team driving start to finish, basic harnessing, hitching and more. For more information, contact Steven or Elizabeth haste at 606-303-5669 or 606-303-8909. Also, there will be some good teams for sale at this workshop.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I ask you to pray earnestly for our nation and may God bless America.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

EVENT SERIES:

>ARP WINTER SERIES Barrels, poles, breakaway, team roping; Oct. 8, Nov. 5,Dec. 10, Jan. 7, Feb. 11; CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo

>BLACK HILLS ROPING CLUB/NEW UNDERWOOD ROPING CLUB JACKPOT TEAM ROPING SERIES: 5:30 p.m., Sept. 16, New Underwood, S.D.

>GRITTIN’ ALL IN RODEO n RANCH BRONC SERIES: Sept. 8 at Oelrichs, S.D.

>HELL ON WHEELS RODEO AND CHUCKWAGON DINNER SERIES: Sept. 8; Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>HERMOSA BITS AND SPURS SUMMER PLAYDAY SERIES: Sept. 16, Oct. 14; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

IC SADDLE CLUB RUN AND ROPE SERIES: Sept. 9 and Oct. 14, 9 a.m., Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: Sept.16, Oct. 21; Scottsbluff, Neb.

>KPH ARENA SUMMER TRAIL PRACTICE: Tuesdays, 5-7 p.m., KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA FALL RANCH SHOW SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 4, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA FALL FUN DAYS SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Oct. 28, Nov. 18, Dec. 2; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS SEVEN DOWN ARENA: enter at 6, rope at 6:30 p.m.; Every Tuesday starting Aug. 29 through December; at Seven Down Arena, except for Sept. 19, location TBA., Spearfish, S.D.