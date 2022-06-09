Full House Elite Stock Horse Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Jake St.Amant

Date of Sale: May 28, 2022

Location: Weston County Fairgrounds, Newcastle, WY

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Announcer: John Johnson

Averages:

44 Ranch and Arena Horses – $22,000.

What an excellent crowd and excellent set of horses for the 13th Annual Full House Stock Horse sale held in Newcastle, Wyoming, on May 28. Horses that will work and excel in all aspects of the arena and ranching ridden by some of the top horse people in the region were offered at this prestigious sale. Craig Deveraux and family pulled out all the stops to put on a first class sale.

Top selling horse was lot 9, One Cool Shiner, 2013 palomino gelding sired by Night Time Shiner x Shining Spark and out of Freckles Charge x Freckles Playboy mare ridden by Rick Shaw sold to Stan Harper, Mansville, TX for $70,000.

Lot 15, AR Powder Blu Boon, 2016 red roan mare by Once on a Blu Moon x Peptoboonsmal and out of a Blue Smart x Doc O’Lena mare ridden by Baily Young and Lucas Talbott sold to Thayne Stembridge, Kamas, UT for $64,000.

Lot 4, Lone Star Peete, 2017 gray gelding sired by Panhandle Peete x Dual Ray out of a Playguns Sun Dial x Playgun mare from Bailey Young and Zeke Griffith sold to Stan Harper, Mansville, TX for $52,000.

Lot 1, LHGERTSBESTBOON, 2017 red roan mare sired by Boons Drifting Sage x Henry Boon out of a One Smart Peppy X Peppy San Badger mare from Craig Deveraux family sold to Stan Harper, Mansville, TX for $50,000.

Lot 19, Smoken Joe Frazier, 2014 gray gelding sired by TR Double L Badger x Mr. Illuminator and out of a Joe Jack Red x Joe Jack Honey Bar mare from Mike & Cassie Kruger sold to Melissa McPherson, Lander, WY for $39,000.

Lot 52, Blondy, 2015 grade Palomino mare from Craig Deveraux Family sold to Kristi Noem, SD for $38,000.

