BQA and BQAT certification workshop scheduled in Bridgeport

Cattle waiting at the feedbunk. Photo by Chabella Guzman feedlot-5-15-24-cat4tle

Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance will offer a Beef Quality Assurance and Beef Quality Assurance Transportation Certification on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m. at the Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport. Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) will present the latest on the BQA and BQA Transportation (BQAT) programs and certify or recertify producers in BQA and BQAT.

The BQA and BQAT programs educate beef producers and transporters on best management practices for animal health, proper stockmanship, and proper animal welfare guidelines. Beef cattle producers, who are committed to producing quality, wholesome, and safe beef and beef products for consumers, are encouraged to attend to stay up to date on BQA practices.

BQA and BQAT certification is valid for three years. If your last BQA or BQAT training occurred before 2022, your certification could soon expire.

Register by Oct. 27. If not, enough people register event will be canceled.

The certification fee is $20 per person or a flat fee of $100 for operations that bring five or more people. Register at https://bqa.unl.edu/events or at nebraskabqa@unl.edu or call 308-633-0158

-University of Nebraska–Lincoln