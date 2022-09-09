Jay Bodner to Join Department of Livestock as New Brands Enforcement Administrator

The Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL) is pleased to announce that Jay Bodner will begin his role as the Brands Enforcement Division Administrator on Aug. 29, 2022. This is a critical role for the MDOL and Montana’s livestock industry as the Brands Enforcement Division is focused on the prevention of theft and fraud in livestock businesses. The Division accomplishes this by maintaining a staff of livestock crime investigators, licensing of livestock dealers, inspecting all sales at livestock commission companies, maintaining the state’s registry of livestock brand ownership, and regulating the movement of livestock within the state. As Division Administrator, Mr. Bodner will lead over 50 employed staff and hundreds of deputy livestock inspectors dispersed across Montana to perform these functions. He was chosen from a field of 30 candidates who applied for the position and interviewed with the Montana Board of Livestock at their public meeting on July 21.

“I look forward to serving as the new Brands Division Administrator for the Department of Livestock.”, stated Bodner. “The Brands Division plays a critical role in the livestock industry for Montana, and it will be a privilege to be part of this team. The Department has a great reputation for serving livestock producers across the state and I will continue to look for approaches to expand those services”.

Mr. Bodner comes to the MDOL after 20 years of successful service to the Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA). He first served as that organization’s Director of Natural Resources before being named Executive Vice President of MSGA in 2018. Gene Curry, Chairman of the Montana Board of Livestock, and a former President of MSGA stated, “The Board of Livestock would like to welcome Jay Bodner to the brands administrator position. He was raised in the livestock industry and has been associated with it in one way or another all his life. He can listen and solve problems that may arise with that background in mind. With his legislative experience, connections in the industry, and the fact that he has attended most of the BOL meetings recently, he should hit the ground running”.

Mike Honeycutt, Executive Officer of the Montana Department of Livestock stated, “We are excited to get an individual of Jay’s caliber to join our team. He has long been one of the most respected voices for Montana ranchers in Helena and knows very well the current and future issues that face the brands division, the department, and the industry.”

Mr. Bodner, who resides in Helena, is still an active member of his family’s ranching operation in Raynesford, MT and has been active in numerous groups and organizations within the agriculture industry including the Montana Agriculture Coalition, Senior Water Rights Coalition, Montana Chamber of Commerce Business Coalition, Treasure State Resources Association (President 2018-2019), One Montana Master Hunter Working Group, Department of Environmental Quality Nutrient Working Group, and the Leopold Award Selection Committee.

–Montana Department of Livestock