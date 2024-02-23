NACEB Honors Award Recipients

Lincoln, Nebraska, Feb. 22, 2024 —A Feb. 6 ceremony at the Nebraska Association of County Extension Boards (NACEB) Annual Meeting honored 2023 award recipients for their commitment to supporting and promoting Nebraska Extension.



The Nebraska Association of County Extension Boards (NACEB), comprising more than 70 Extension boards and 550-plus members representing all 93 Nebraska counties, plays a crucial role in advocating for Extension’s success. Among the awardees, Curt Arens, editor of Nebraska Farmer, was honored with the “Outstanding Business” award and was acknowledged for fostering a strong relationship with Nebraska Extension through the magazine, providing a key platform for sharing Extension’s successes. Dan Stehlik, faculty member at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, received recognition for his dedication to youth and agricultural causes, particularly in Frontier County. He received the “Outstanding Advocate” award. Greg and Tammy Gass were honored with the “Outstanding Volunteer” award for more than 30 years of service as head sponsors for Citizenship Washington Focus (CWF) in Cherry County, showcasing their commitment to civic engagement and education. Jerry Johnson, a former Nebraska state senator, Wahoo mayor, and current Extension board president in Saunders County, with a remarkable volunteer career spanning more than 60 years, was acknowledged with the “Friend of Extension” award for his longstanding support for Nebraska Extension. Mary Jo Leukenhoff, serving as the office manager in Cuming County for 45 years, was recognized with the “Outstanding Support Staff” award, demonstrating thoughtful and caring leadership. NACEB annually engages state senators, advocating for the University of Nebraska and showcasing successes and impacts of local Extension and 4-H programs. If interested in joining your county extension board and becoming a NACEB member, please contact your local county extension office.

