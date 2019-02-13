NCC Nagel Cattle Co. 25th Annual Performance Plus Maine-Anjou Sale
February 13, 2019
Date: Feb. 8, 2019
Location: Nagel Sale Barn, 7-N Arena, Springfield, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Averages:
43 yrlg Maine-Anjou, Maine-Angus, and Simm-Maine-Angus Bulls – $4,124
Nagel Cattle Co. had a really nice crowd on a cold day after some fresh snow. Many repeat buyers, along with friends and neighbors, were on hand to bid on these quality bulls. This was an outstanding set of bulls, with extra dimension, hair coat, and style. As you walked through the barn, you saw pen after pen of some of the most outstanding Maine bulls in America.
Top Selling Lots:
Lot 16: $7,250 to Mark Beaupreu, Colorado – BPF Middle Man 511A x Prototype
Lot 55: $7,000 to Rob Van Hove, Madison, South Dakota – TCTC Patton x Mr Hoc Broker
Lot 2: $6,250 to Vince Nelson, Colman, South Dakota – NAGE Banker Hours 20A x GCC Gold Standard X615
Lot 22: $6,000 to Jim Nagel, Avon, South Dakota – KBSC Simplify 22C x DCC Hard Drive 138R
Lot 20: $6,000 to Danny Davis, Eustace, Texas – KBSC Simplify 22C x Connealy 1961 670B