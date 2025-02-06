Nelson: The Fight Continues

“Ranchers Seek Approval of a $83.5 Million Settlement with JBS In Cattle antitrust case” was the headline in last week’s Tri-State Livestock News. Since April 2019, R-CALF USA, alongside the other plaintiffs (including myself), have helped shepherd this case to where it is today. If the court preliminarily approves the proposed settlement, it will order that notice be sent to members of the two settlement classes with details of the settlement and the final approval process, including how class members can make a claim for their share of the settlement money or let the court and the lawyers hear their views about the settlement. This settlement covers persons or entities that sold fed cattle for slaughter to Tyson, JBS, Cargill or National Beef from 1 June, 2015 to 29 February, 2020 (excluding cost-plus or profit sharing sales) or those who held a long position in CME cattle futures prior to June 1 2015 and liquidated that position prior to 1 November, 2016, subject to certain exclusions.



While this settlement is not an admission of liability by JBS, the settlement (if approved) will allow class members to make a claim for their share of the settlement money. Class members need not be R-CALF USA members or members of any cattlemen’s or farmer’s association to make a claim.



It’s been nearly six years since this lawsuit was filed, and in those years many thousands of man hours have been spent prosecuting the case against the defendants. Now the fight continues against the remaining defendants Tyson, Cargill, and National Beef. The resolve of R-CALF USA and its co-plaintiffs remains steadfast and strong, and we look forward to prosecuting these claims against the remaining defendants with the belief that all sellers of slaughter cattle deserve to receive a fair price.





