Playday series, bull riding school, bull riding, Cowgirl Heaven Camp

It’s raining lightly as I write this. Rain, like a baby calf, is always welcome. Our branding is scheduled for Saturday so hopefully it will dry out a bit by then. It can hold off until Monday when they’re branded and out on summer pasture!

There are lots of summer playday series going on. I highly recommend them as a spectator event as they are pure fun. I hauled my oldest grandboys to them for several years, starting with their stickhorses, then leading them on their old mares, then them riding on their own. I think I had just as much fun as they did!

The Afton Jr. Rodeo for youth 17 and under, will be June 27, 10 a.m. at Afton, Wyo. Entries are open now until June 16. Multiple age groups, including rough stock for all ages. Entry forms can be found at Afton Wy Junior Rodeo on Facebook.

Entries open June 9 for the Camp Crook Jr. Rodeo, Camp Crook, S.D., on June 22. There are events for kids 0-14 years. The entry link is on Camp Crook Roping Club Facebook page.

Nebraska is holding the NeHSRA finals at Valentine, Neb., on June 12-14.

Another playday series will be kicking off soon. The New Underwood Playdays will be June 17, 24; July 1, 8, 15, all at 6 p.m.

There will be a Joe Frost Bull Riding School July 18-20 at Thermopolis, Wyo. It’s $650 with $250 non-refundable deposit to sign up. You must sign up in June, so get on the list right away. There will also be a bull fighting school during this time. More details on it are pending, and you can get more information or sign up for either with Heather Jones 307-431-0985.

The Sheridan Cowgirl Assocation series at Sheridan, Wyo., will be June 18, July 17 (barrels only), 23, 31; Aug. 7. There will be barrels, poles, goats, breakaway and team roping for all ages. Exhibitions start at 5:15, events at 6. For more info, check out http://www.sheridancowgirlassociation.com , or call Sarah at 307-751-3606.

Murdo Ranch Rodeo Playday Series will be June 18, 25; July 9, 23, all at 6:30 p.m., Murdo, S.D. All ages are welcome with stick horse and horse events for the littles, plus barrels, poles, flag race and relay race. It’s a free will donation for entries. Enter at 6:30, start at 7 with kids six and under.

Hetting Youth Rodeo series is June 18; July 16, 30. Online entries only one week prior to each rodeo, with events for ages 0-18. Entries can be done on the Facebook page. For more information call Jacki at 701-928-0793.

A breakaway and tie down roping jackpot will be June 19 at the Dale Pahlke Arena, Mandan, N.D. Entries close at 5:30, rope at 6. Ladies breakaway and tie down roping entry fees are $150, with two head and a short round, and $500 added. Youth breakaway, 15 and under, is $150 with $250 added.

The CCR Playday Summer series at Alliance, Neb., will be June 20, 27; July 11, 18, all at 6:30 p.m. There will be poles, barrels, flag race for you 0-18 in four divisions. Entries are $5/event and you’ll need to get them entered on Thursday by 8 p.m., online at cattlecapitalrodeo@gmail. For more info, call 308-763-1053.

This year’s Brandon Delzer/ Pedro Dennis Memorial Bull Riding will be a two day event, held on June 20-21, 7 p.m., at Thad Bothwell’s Arena, Rapid City, S.D. The June 20 bull riding is a qualifier for the main event bull riding on the 21st. That day will have team bull riding, bull fighting with the Battle of the Badges, a cornhole tournament and mutton bustin’ for the littles. A calcutta will kick off the main event at 6:30 p.m. Entries are open now and it’s $100 entry and taking 40 riders, with $6000 added. To enter, call Kelly Ward at 308-520-5872.

The Historic Saddle Club Run and Rope Buckle Series at Scottsbluff, Neb., will have barrels, poles, goat tying and breakaway. Dates are June 21, Aug. 16, Sept. 20 and Oct. 11, enter at 3, starts at 4 p.m. Oct. 11 is the Triathlon which will have entries at noon. There will be five divisions for all ages. Get more details at the Facebook page Historic Saddle Club, or by calling Val at 520-678-6168.

Cowgirl Heaven Camp at Timber Lake, S.D. will be June 25-27, which is a change of date due to overlapping other events. Intermediate and advanced camp is June 25-26, with the beginner camp on the 27th. This wonderful free, Christian cowgirl camp will cover horsemanship, rodeo events, games, Bible lessons and lasting friendships. I highly recommend this camp to every young woman and girl. Shanna and her family make such an impact on lives with this. For more information, call Shanna at 605-848-1165.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Have a wonderful week, pray for rain for those needing it, and for our nation. May God bless America!