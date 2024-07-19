SDSU Extension accepting applications for Class 7 of beefSD Program

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Extension announces the opening of applications for Class 7 of beefSD, an educational program for beef producers.

Participation in the beefSD program is an opportunity for producers to learn about all aspects of the beef industry and develop skills needed to be successful beef business managers.

Traditionally, beefSD has been offered only to beginning beef producers. Class 7 will be open to all beef producers willing to consider adopting new management opportunities. The curriculum will focus on precision livestock technologies for beef producers.

Husbands and wives, siblings or direct family members can also apply. Up to 20 operations will be selected to participate, based on an application and virtual interview. Participants must make a two-year commitment to the program and take an active role in all program components.

“beefSD is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that provides a unique chance for beef producers to set goals, expand relationships and learn about different aspects within the beef industry,” said Stacy Hadrick, SDSU Extension Associate and beefSD coordinator.

Registration is $1,500 per individual. To apply, contact Erin DeHaan, assistant professor and SDSU Extension Beef Specialist, at Erin.Dehaan@sdstate.edu or 605-394-2236, or visit the beefSD program page .

Applications will be accepted from July 8 through Aug. 26, 2024. After an initial application screening, interviews will be scheduled with potential participants in early September. Class 7 is scheduled to begin in November 2024 and will conclude in October 2026.

The beefSD program involves three components: face-to-face workshops and interactive webinars, networking and mentoring, and out-of-state learning experiences. Workshops take place throughout the state, and participants are expected to provide their own transportation to most in-state events. Other expenses associated with meetings, including hotels and meals, will be covered by beefSD.

Since its inception in 2011, beefSD has provided an intensive educational program that takes participants to the next level in beef enterprise management.

“90% of alumni indicated their current financial situation has improved because of beefSD,” said Ken Olson, professor and SDSU Extension Beef Specialist. “Nearly 70% of alumni have increased production acres, and 88% have made changes or improvements to their natural resource management.”

For more information, contact Erin DeHaan , assistant professor and SDSU Extension Beef Specialist; Krista Ehlert , assistant professor and SDSU Extension Range Specialist; Stacy Hadrick , SDSU Extension Associate and beefSD Coordinator; or Logan Vandermark , SDSU Extension Precision Livestock Field Specialist.

SDSU Courtesy photo image-31

–SDSU Extension