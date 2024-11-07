Spring Lake Angus Complete Dispersal

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Oct. 30, 2024



Location: Spring Lake Angus Sale Center, Lynch, NE



Auctioneer: Cody Lowderman and Dustin Carter



Sales Manager: CK Sale Management



Average:

252 Angus Lots – $3,948



After 58 dedicated years of breeding Angus cattle, Gene and Kelcey Timperley decided to step back a bit and disperse the entire Spring Lake Angus cowherd.



Spring Lake Angus was focused on breeding true Aberdeen Angus pedigrees mainly focused on the proven sire Rito 707 and his most popular son Rito 707 of Ideal 3407 7075. This is a very functional, proven cowherd that will excel for their new owners.



A couple sale highlights include:

Lot 2, Carlson Lady 4005, Jan., 2014 donor cow sired by Sinclair Fortunate Son bred to Rito 707 of Ideal 3407 7075 to Trendsetter Genetics, Sulphur, OK for $12,500.



Lot 1, SLA RB Lady Standard 6033, Mar. 2016 donor cow sired by RR Rito 707 bred to SLA MLK Rainmaker 6169 1015 to Josh Scheckel, Bellevue, IA for $9,500.



Gene and Kelcey Timperley at the Spring Lake Angus Dispersal Sale.




