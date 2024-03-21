The Outside Circle: Lady steer roper, multiple clinics, barrels, practices, Bible studies and horse sales

I hope everyone got some much needed moisture out of the Spring Solstice week weather event. These kinds of weather events are why I calve later than most. One year there were three blizzards in 12 days at solstice time. It cured me of earlier calving. This one worked out to be 90 days after the long spell of fog back in January too, so the Old Wives Tales have been right again.

This girl is quite a roper! Kassandra Shoemaker, a University of Wyoming student, won the NFSR College Division Steer Roping at the M.M. Fisher NFSR Qualifier. It’s a tough bunch and she’s definitely one of the wolves.

If you are a Montana High School Rodeo Association roughstock contestant, you need to check the Master Schedule before entering. Some rodeos are bucking both days, some only one day. Better to know before you go.

Due to the quick filling of spots in the first Jordan Thurston-Miller Goat Tying Clinic, the Sundance Rodeo Club is holding a second clinic on May 25. It will also be at the Crook Co. Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo. Registration for the clinic opened Mar. 19 and will probably fill fast, so don’t tarry if you want in. It’s $25/participant, youth may bring one horse, and is limited to 15, ages 8 and over. Jordan is a two time CNFR Champion Goat Tyer. You can get the entry link off of the Sundance Rodeo Club Facebook page.

There will be a Winner’s Circle Breakaway/Tie Down Roping practice and Bible Study with Dane Kissack and Grady Egly on March 27, 4:30, at the Reinart Arena, Wall, S.D.

There will be a Breakaway and Tie Down Roping Clinic with Paul and Paul David Tierney, on April 5-6, at Billy Martin’s barn east of Sturgis, S.D. Breakaway is $400, TDR $450, with $100 deposit for either. Call or text Amy Johnson to get signed up at 605-890-2162.

Adon Ranch Productions will hold the Spring Fling Barrel Race on April 12-14 at the CamPlex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. There’s lots of added money, plus, there’s a Pole Bending Futurity and Open 3D. You can get further details at http://www.adonranchproductions.com .

April 13 is the Best of the Big Horns Horse Sale at Buffalo Livestock, Buffalo, Wyo. There will be a preview on April 12 at Cunningham Arena, Banner, Wyo. For more info, call Ellen at 307-751-8969 or Kay Lynn at 406-697-5882. You can also see the lineup at http://www.buffalolivestockwyo.com .

There will be an Open Horse Sale at Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, S.D., on April 18. It will start immediately after the cattle sale, so be there early to sell or buy.

Entries are open now for the 6th Annual Teresa Jorgenson Memorial Barrel Race at the All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. It will be April 27-28 and a few slot race spots are still available. Pre-entries are due April 19. Go to Diamond J Productions on Facebook or http://www.Diamondjproduction.net for entry forms.

A NWBRA Double Qualifier Barrel Race will be April 21 at the Goshen Co. Pavilion, Torrington, Wyo. It will have 4D, youth 3D, $1000 novice horse divisions. Enter on site or in advance. For more info, contact Debbie Beede at 308-631-1153.

A really fun event has changed it’s date from fall to spring! The Old West Days and Nebraska Cowboy Poetry Gathering will be April 26-27 at Valentine, Neb. Lots of fine events will be going on.

There will be a Wrangler Roping at Sheridan, Wyo., on April 27-28. It’s enter at 9, rope at 10. For more info, call Mike Limberhand at 406-671-9887.

The World’s Richest Breakaway will be held on May 11 but entries must be postmarked by April 29. It will be at Miller’s Horse Palace in Billings, Mont. There will be two full rounds with the top 20 back for the short go. There’s $5000 added and the entry is $400, and you enter once, $415 for the American. A $50 late fee will be tacked on the entries that aren’t in on time. Go to http://www.worldrichestbreakaway.com to get entry info.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Now that it’s spring on the calendar, we can be looking forward to green grass and bird songs. Please pray for our country, the border, Israel, and our military. May God bless America.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: March 23, 2024

> World Class Bareback, Saddle Bronc School, Mar. 22-23, Ag. Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.

> Chelsea Novostad Breakaway Roping Clinic, Mar. 22-24, Sorenson Arena, Watford City, N.D.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting, Mar. 22-24, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> 14th Annual Abrahamson Rodeo Co. Bullriding,Bullfighting, Clown School,Mar.22-24, Stanley, N.D.

> Presho Livestock Catalog Horse Sale, Mar. 23, 1 p.m., Presho, S.D.

> Frozen Up North Barrel Race, Mar. 23, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Goat Tying Clinic, Mar. 23, DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D.

> Smooth Is Fast Pole Bending Clinic, Mar. 23, Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.

> New Under Rodeo Team Steak Feed and Auction, Mar. 23, 5 p.m., New Underwood, S.

> Faster Feet,FasterHands Goat Tying Clinic, Mar. 23, Hippodrome, SD State Fairgrounds, Huron, S.D

> BadlandsWYO Little Britches Rodeos, Mar. 23-24, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> NRA Judging Clinic, Mar. 23-24, 8-5, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting resch. Jan. sort, Mar. 23-24,. J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Bareback/Saddlebronc Clinic, Mar. 26, 5-8 p.m., Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> The Winner’s Club Roping Practice/Bible Study, Mar. 27, Reinart’s Arena, Wall, S.D.

> Jason Schaffer Breakaway School, Mar. 28, Broadus, Mont.

> 32nd Annual Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Mar. 28-30, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 34th Ann. Spring Vacation Steer Wrestling School, Mar. 28-30, Keith Co. Fairgrounds, Ogallala, Neb.

> Harding County Steer Wrestling School, Mar. 29-30, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.

> Jason Schaffer Calf Roping School, Mar. 29-30, Broadus, Mont.

> Badlands Little Britches Rodeo, Mar. 29-30, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> West River Teamsters Annual Meeting, Mar. 30, 5 p.m., Barry Schulz Barn, New Salem, N.D.

> JJ and Ryan Elshere Saddle Bronc School, Mar. 30, Martin’s Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Gary Cooper Horsemanship Clinic, Mar. 30-31, Thermopolis, Wyo.

> Sheridan College Breakaway and Team Roping, Mar. 31, 9 a.m., AgriPark, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Tierney Breakaway and Tie Down Clinics, Apr. 1-2, Merrick Co. Fairgrounds, Central City, Neb.

> Paul Tierney Calf Roping/Breakaway Clinic, Apr. 5-6, Sackett Lookin’ Up Arena, Alcester, S.D.

> Paul and Paul David Tierney Breakaway/Tie Down Roping Clinic,Apr.5-6, Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Apr.5-7, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Bothwell Bull Riding and Bull Fighting Schools, Apr. 5-7, Rapid City, S.D.

> Jordan Thurston-Miller Goat Tying Clinic, Apr. 6. Crook Co. Fairgrounds Barn, Sundance, Wyo.

> Smooth Is Fast Pole Bending Clinic, Apr. 6, Dally Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D.

> Tom Reeves Bareback/Saddle Bronc School, Apr. 9-10, Rapid City, S.D.

> Coors Bull Riding Classic, Apr. 12-13, Holum Expo, Brown Co. Fairgrounds, Aberdeen, S.D.

> ARP Spring Fling Barrel Race, Apr. 12-14, E. Pavilion, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Historic Saddle Club Arena Cleanup Day/Gymkhana, Apr. 13, 9 a.m., Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Youth Horse Judging Clinic and Judging School, Apr. 13, 9 a.m., Holzer Arena, Rapid City, S.D.

> Best of the Big Horns Horse Sale, April 13, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Paul Tierney Calf Roping/Breakaway Clinic, Apr. 13-14, Billy Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Open Horse Sale, Apr. 18, after cattle sale, Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> NWBRA Double Qualifier Barrel Race, Apr. 21, Goshen Co. Pavilion, Torrington, Wyo.

> Ranch Horse Show Clinic, Apr. 21, Ag/Equine Complex, Riverton, Wyo.

> Old West Days/Cowboy Poetry Gathering, Apr.26-27, Valentine, Neb.

> Good Bull Dogging School, Apr. 26-27, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D.

> Teresa Jorgenson Memorial Barrel Race, open and slot race, April 27, Bowman, N.D.

> Onward and Upward BullRiding, Goat Tying, Barrel Clinic, Apr. 27-28, DEX, Huron, S.D.

>Ryan Cloverdale/KC Groves Barrel Clinic, Apr. 27-28, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 6th Annual Teresa Jorgenson Barrel Race, Apr. 27-28, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.

> Wrangler Team Roping, Apr. 27-28, 9 a.m., Sheridan, Wyo.

> Good Ranch Open and Ote Berry Jr. BullDogging Jackpots, April 28, Long Valley, S.D.

> Carole Hollers Breakaway Clinic, May. 3-5, Zoll, S.D.

> Premier of the Sandhills Catalog Horse Sale, May 5, Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb.

> Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, May 10-12, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> World’s Richest Breakaway, May 11, Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont.

> 27th Annual Larry Larson Photography Clinic, May 11-12, High View Ranch, Rapid City, S.D.

> SDVRHA Clinic/Show, May 18-19, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> TyTuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 21-22, Tipperary Arena, Buffalo, S.D.

> Working Cow Horse Clinic, May 24-26, Hall Performance Horses, Torrington, Wyo.

> Goat Tying Clinic #2, May. 25, Crook Co. Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

> 15th Annual Full House Horse Sale, May 25, Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.

> 17th Annual Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson Roping Clinics, May 27-30, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Clint Humble Pickup Man School, May 29-30, Eagle Butte, S.D.

> 3 Event Roping/Goat Tying Clinic, June 3-4, Sperry Ranch, Trotter, N.D.

> Montana High School Rodeo Finals, June 3-8, Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell, Mont.

> CNFR, June 9-15, Casper, Wyo.

> Ft. Meade Endurance Ride, July 6-7, Barry Stadium, Ft. Meade, S.D.

EVENT SERIES:

>ARP/TURBIVILLE ROPING STEERS TEAM ROPING SERIES: March 30; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION SERIES: May 9, 22, 29, 30, June 5 (make up dates June 18, 19), Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>BOND RANCH COW HORSE SERIES: Mar. 30(resch. from January), April 13; Worden, Mont.

>COWBOY STATE STOCK HORSE ASSOCIATION PRACTICES: 1-4 p.m., Mar. 24; LOTRA Arena, Lander, Wyo.

>CUTTING JACKPOTS: April 13, Emma’s Barn, Zell, S.D.

>DOUGLAS WINTER SERIES GYMKHANA AND ROPING: gymkhana 9 a.m., breakaway 3:30 p.m., team roping 6 p.m.;Mar.30; Ford Pavilion, Douglas, Wyo.

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>FROZEN UP NORTH 4D BARRELS: Mar. 23; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

>HEALING HORSE RANCH BAREBACK AND SADDLE BRONC CLINICS: Mar. 26, 5-8 p.m., Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

>JACKSON YOUTH RODEO SERIES: April 14, 21, 28, rain date May 26; Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.

>KNUCKLE SALOON BULL RIDING SERIES: Mar. 30, April 27, May 18, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, finals Nov. 16, 6 p.m. Calcutta, bulls at 7 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.

>KPH ARENA SPRING FUNDAY SERIES: Mar. 23, Apr. 20, May 18; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SPRING RANCH SHOW SERIES: 8 a.m., April 13, May 4, June 15; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>NORTH COUNTRY STOCK HORSE ASSOCIATION VRH WINTER SERIES: 8:30 a.m. start, Mar.22-23, April 27-28; 406 Arena, Vaughn, Mont.

>LADIES OPEN AND YOUTH BREAKAWAY JACKPOTS: Mar. 25, April 7, 14; Indoor Arena, Ogallala, Neb.

>LAZY 3S ROPING JACKPOT SERIES: noon, MST, Apr. 6; Wagner, S.D.

>THE WINNERS CLUB BREAKAWAY, CALF ROPING, BIBLE STUDY: Wednesdays, starting Feb. 21, 4 p.m. Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

>3 MAN DOCTORING SERIES: June 29-30, Aug. 3-4, Aug. 24-25 (finals), Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.