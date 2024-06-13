The Outside Circle: Series dates, clinics, Cowgirl Camp, bull riding, breakaway, goats, and more

It’s turned off warm here and haying is in full swing for some. There’s the first fire of the season about 50 miles away, burning in timbered ranch country. Fire season seems to start earlier and last longer than it used to.

The Kaycee Lion’s Club Friday Night Rodeo Series has kicked off. The rodeos are at 7 p.m., and the dates are June 28; July 12, 20; Aug. 15, 23; Sept.7, finals at 1:30 p.m. Youth and open timed evends plus bareback saddle bronc, rookie bronc, and bull riding. Rough stock entries are due the Wed. before the event to allow them to have sufficient stock on hand. Other entries can be made before 6:45 p.m. the night of the rodeo. An entry form link can be found on the Facebook page Kaycee Night Rodeo. Call 307-421-4750 with questions.

Crushin’ Cans and Ropin’ Calves series, with barrels and breakaway, will be at Oelrichs, S.D. Dates are June17; July 8; Aug. 5; Sept. 2 (finals). Exhibitions will be 3-5 p.m.; open/youth poles at 3:30; peewee barrels at 6 p.m., followed by open and youth; open and youth breakaway at 6 p.m. You can late enter on site until 6 p.m., or text 605-890-0959 to pre-enter.

There will be Goat Tying and Breakaway Clinics with Jordan Seim and Jacque Peterson, on June 17. Goats will be from 9 a.m. to noon; Breakaway 1-4 p.m. Ground and horse work will be covered and there are 15 spots open. It will be held at Hettinger Rodeo Arena, Hettinger, N.D. Text or call 701-928-0793 to sign up.

The remaining Oelrichs Youth Rodeo dates are June 19, 6 p.m., with the finals June 30, 4 p.m. The makeup date is June 26. Online entries are available at http://www.oelrichsyouthrodeoseries.com .

I also am slow about getting the Buffalo Youth Rodeo series dates in here. They are June 19, July 10, 24, all at 5:30 p.m., and the finals on Aug. 7, 4 p.m. My apologies to both Oelrichs and Buffalo crews on this.

One Bar one Arena, Sidney, Mont., Summer Fun Run Barrel Races will be June 19; July 17, 31; Aug. 14. Enter onsite before 6 p.m. Exhibitions 4:30-6; peewees 6:30, followed by youth and open. For more info, contact Kenzie at 701-302-0365.

June 21, 2 p.m., is the St. Francis Indian Days Owl Bonnet Youth Rodeo, St. Francis, S.D. It will have barebacks, saddle broncs, in mini, junior and senior divisions; poles, flag race, goat tying, barrels, wild horse racing and mutton Bustin. $10 entry fee. For more info, call John Yellow Hawk at 605-309-6432.

On June 22 is the Roughstock Rodeo at 2 p.m. There’s $6000 added with barebacks, saddle broncs, ranch broncs and bulls. There will also be barrels and Jr. wild horse races. This will also be at St. Francis.

The Battle of the Bulls team bull riding will be July 20 at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. Gates will open at 4:30, calcutta at 5 p.m., bulls to follow. Entries open June 21 and will stay open until filled. Rider fee is $100, team fee is $1500. Contractors must bring their own bulls. For more info, call John Robinson at 605-569-6947.

June 21-22 is the Black Hills Summer Circuit Rancher All Around Jackpot Show at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. Classes are ranch rail, ranch trail, ranch halter, ranch riding and reining. Enter on line at http://www.smshowmanagement.com .

Cowgirl Heaven Ministries Ladies Camp will be June 21-22 at the ranch at Timber Lake, S.D. The Youth Girls Camp will be June 28-30, beginner on the 28th, intermediate and advanced on the 29-30. Camp is a free will donation and volunteers are always welcome to come and help. There will be daily Bible study, then horsemanship, barrels, poles, goat tying and roping. Bring your horses and camping supplies! For more information, call Shanna Gebhart at 605-848-1165. This is a fabulous camp to attend and is highly recommended by long time participants!

North Fork Productions Breakaway and Goat Tying Jackpot at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D., will be July 11, enter at 8 a.m., rope at 9. Open breakaway is $250, can enter twice. Guaranteed two head, top 20 back for short go. Open will be capped at 75 entries. It’s a Patriot Qualifier! The 19U, 15U, and 12U divisions is $150/run. The goat tying will start after 1 p.m. and is $150 to enter, can enter twice, top 20 back for short go. Entries open June 10 if you want to assure your spot, or you can enter onsite. To pre-enter, call/text 605-64106269. Cash or card only.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Have a great week and don’t forget to pray for our nation, Israel, the border travesty, and on a more personal note, the Stadheim family. May God Bless America.