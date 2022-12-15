Lori Maude, Hermosa, elected president of Gelbvieh Association

Members of the American Gelbvieh Association (AGA) elected five candidates to the board of directors at the annual membership meeting Dec. 9, 2022, during the AGA National Convention in Louisville, Kentucky. Newly elected board members are David Larson, Clearbrook, Minnesota; Brent Overmiller, Smith Center, Kansas; and Cory Voss, Bruning, Nebraska.

Re-elected to serve a second term were Mark Covington, Montrose, Colorado, and Tom Vehige, Billings, Missouri. The AGA board of directors also elected individuals to serve in leadership positions on the executive committee for 2023.

Lori Maude, Hermosa, South Dakota, was elected president. Dan McCarty, Rifle, Colorado, was elected vice president. Derek Martin, Kinsley, Kansas, was elected secretary, and William McIntosh, Georgetown, Kentucky, was elected treasurer.

Other members of the board include: Dustin Aherin, Jefferson, South Dakota; Todd Bicket, DVM, Chickamauga, Georgia; Zack Butler, Milton, Tennessee; Gary Felger, Lohman, Missouri; Gregg Hartman, Pueblo, Colorado; and Jeff Loveless, Spanish Fork, Utah. Retiring members of the 2022 AGA board of directors were John Carrel, Columbus, Missouri; Leland Clark, Barnard, Kansas; and Klint Sickler, Gladstone, North Dakota.

The AGA thanks those members for their years of service on the AGA board of directors. The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,100 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.