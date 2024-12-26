NDSU Bison Strides program assistant wins national award





Jessie Bailey was awarded PATH Intl. Equine Caretaker of the Year. (NDSU photo) jessie-6

Jessie Bailey, NDSU Bison Strides program assistant, was recently honored as the 2024 Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International Equine Caretaker of the Year. The award recognizes an exceptional equine caretaker who serves at a PATH International Center for their dedication to ensuring a high quality of life for the horses that support humans through equine-assisted services.

“I feel incredibly lucky to get to work with some of the best horses and humans in the equine-assisted services industry,” says Bailey. “In the last few years, I have seen countless lives changed because of our horses and the work we do at NDSU Bison Strides — children walking and sleeping through the night for the first time, veterans able to better regulate their emotions and participants growing in strength and confidence.”

Bison Strides provides services for people with physical, cognitive, emotional, behavioral and mental health diagnoses, partnering the people with horses to meet individual goals.

“Jessie is simply an incredible human being who recognizes the importance of giving outstanding care to our horses,” says Erika Berg, Bison Strides program director and associate professor of animal sciences at NDSU. “Without the horses, we have no program, and she works hard to ensure the horses are healthy and happy.”

PATH Intl. is committed to the advancement of equine-assisted services for lifelong impact through rigorously developed standards, credentialing and education.

“Thank you to Dr. Erika Berg who has taught me so much and to my husband and family for their constant support of my love for horses,” Bailey adds. “I am incredibly grateful to be part of an organization that values kindness and advocacy for horses and humans alike.”

Learn more about Bison Strides on Facebook or Instagram, online at http://www.bisonstrides.org or by contacting the program at ndsu.bisonstrides@ndsu.edu or 701-231-9611.

-North Dakota State University