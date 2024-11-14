The Indian National Finals Rodeo: Where Culture, Family, and Competition Unite

Like many sporting events, the beginning of a rodeo starts with recognition of God and country before contestants fill the arena with entertainment. At the Indian National Finals Rodeo, you’ll find another nod before the action; to culture and family.

South Point Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Nevada was filled with rodeo spectators, friends and family Oct. 22-26, 2024, for the 48th Annual Indian National Finals (INFR). A spectacle many contestants say you have to experience at least once. Part of what makes the INFR so special to attend is the attention to Native American culture. It starts with the Grand Entry, a colorful display of traditional regalia, Native dancers, and an opening performance by the choir. A wonderful and energetic display of many tribes coming together to cheer on competitors.

Contestants from across the United States and Canada, representing 75 tribes compete for the title of Champion. The Indian Rodeo circuit had only 20 rodeos this year, with no ‘Last Chance’ option. A format like that means every contestant was there for a fresh start come finals, and even at the short round, it can be anyone’s game.

Teigan Gray, an Eagle Butte, South Dakota cowboy, came into the bull riding finals in the number seven spot looking to make it to the short round. As a 4-time INFR qualifier Gray knew it would be a tight race and had a few big goals to accomplish. Gray turned out of the INFR last year due to a shoulder surgery, so came into the 2024 Finals looking to defend.

“The mindset was to stay consistent,” said Gray. “Each ride is important, but the vision was, I am there for the short round.”

Gray was the only INFR bull rider to cover three of his four bulls, sending him to the top of the leaderboard in Round 3 with a lead of more than 70 points after his 89-point ride. Cinching the Bull Riding Champion title was a ‘great experience’ for Gray, but the atmosphere of the INFR is even better.

“The Finals is a payoff,” said Gray, “but the whole season leading up to is is part of the process. I’ve been all over the nation, it is a lot of sightseeing, and cool to see the culture of different tribes.”

According to Gray, the INFR can feel like ‘one big party’ exclusive to indigenous family and professional athletes who get to share a unique experience. The INFR is unique in the fact that all of the bucking stock and roping steers are Native owned and operated, another nod to the indigenous family.

For 19-year-old Dalton Porch, that includes his immediate family too. The Kadoka, South Dakota cowboy came into the 2024 finals in the number six spot and worked his way to Reserve Champion in the tie down. His sister, Peyton Porch claimed the Jr. Breakaway Reserve Champion title, using the same horse.

“I just got him in June,” said Porch. “Every time I nod my head, that horse tries hard, runs hard, and I know he is going to work every single time. He is a special little horse. I bet he isn’t 14 hands, but he is tough and no matter how big the calf is, he will stay strong and always take it.”

Porch’s horse, Lil Joe, worked well for the Porch siblings through the INFR, earning Dalton $4,067 and Peyton $1,152. The payout value at the INFR is something Porch appreciates as a young cowboy trying to make a go of it. “The committee has really stepped up to get the ropers a better pay, which makes it worth the trip,” said Porch.

Dalton says the trip is made possible by the support of family and friends. “The rodeo trail is tough,” said Porch. “My grandparents and family are always behind me no matter what, even when it’s not going good.”

For Porch, a large part of what makes the INFR so special is the cheering section at the South Point Equestrian Center. Being an indoor arena, the seating is located above ground level, making all of the cheering, music, and energy happen above the competitors’ heads. Porch is a young roper, but in his fourth trip to the INFR, the energy of the event is still what pumps his adrenaline.

It’s the electric atmosphere that does it for saddle bronc rider, Kash Deal as well. The Faith, S.D., cowboy earned 2024 Reserve Champion Saddle Bronc title behind young Sturgis, S.D., cowboy, Jackson Ford.

Deal often hits the rodeo trail with his wife and two young boys, and the INFR was no different. The event is family-friendly, offering something for everyone and the opportunity to enjoy a rodeo before rushing off to catch the next one.

“The best way to learn about [the INFR] is to go,” said Deal. “To see how it has grown over the years, the culture of it, you have to see it to understand and believe it.”

INFR General Manager, Donna Hoyt, attributes the growth of the event to talent and tradition, and the attraction to the finals is the family atmosphere. “We take pride in the fact that the INFR has always been a family-based organization. We are one of the only organizations that require all our rodeos to include junior events for our members age 15 and under and our senior events for our members 50-plus. So, grandparents travel and rodeo with their kids and grandkids year-round.” said Hoyt.

In an interview with Ryan Davis following Round 3 of the INFR Professional Rodeo Clown JJ Harrison discussed the hospitality of South Point, and the gratitude of having such a place to share the Native culture and camaraderie while participating in a sport many love. “And do it all under one roof,” said Harrison, “There is no better place in Las Vegas to do this, than Michael Gaughan’s South Point.”

The 2025 season has already kicked off for the Indian National Finals Rodeo Tour with a rodeo in San Carlos, Arizona. Many of our northern contestants shared an appreciation for the tour taking them south for the winter, with many headed to Florida for qualifiers come February.

Teigan Gray, Eagle Butte, S.D., was the only cowboy to cover 3 of his 4 bulls during the 2024 INFR earning him the Champion Bull Riding title. Rodeo Ready | Courtesy photo image-27

Kash Deal of Faith, SD took the Reserve Champion Saddle Bronc title at the 2024 INFR. Rodeo Ready | Courtesy photo image-26

Peyton Porch, Kakoda, South Dakota earned the Reserve Champion JR Breakaway Champion title during the 2024 Indian National Finals Rodeo. Rodeo Ready | Courtesy photo image-21

Peyton Porch, Kakoda, South Dakota earned the Reserve Champion JR Breakaway Champion title during the 2024 Indian National Finals Rodeo. image-22

Dalton Porch, Kadoka, South Dakota earned the Reserve Champion Tie Down Roping title during the 2024 Indian National Finals Rodeo. Rodeo Ready | Courtesy photo image-23

Indian National Finals Rodeo celebrates and honors Indigenous culture with dance troupe and Native singers during the Grand Entry of the 2024 INFR. Photo by Rodeo Ready image-24