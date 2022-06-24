Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: S.D.’s oldest rodeo, bull bash for youth, McLaury clinic, youth rodeos, ranch broncs

It’s sure been some nice weather. Folks are getting some hay cut at last. Some are just cleaning up hail damaged hay so the second round can grow correctly, and I sure feel for them. All that expense with a low quality feed as a result. One guy I know had his grain crop so completely destroyed that he drilled in over the top of it to make a crop of some sort.

The Oldest Rodeo in S.D. will be the Interior Frontier Days rodeo in the beautiful badlands at Interior, S.D. It’s sanctioned and open to the world, which is pretty rare these days. Entries opened June 24, so go to http://www.midwestrodeoentries.com to get in.

The 1st Annual Freedom Reigns Bull Bash for youth bull and steer riders will be July 2, 5 p.m., at Ten Sleep, Wyo. There will be steer riding for 8-10 and 11-13, bulls for 14-15 and 16-18. Entries open June 27, 7 p.m., at 307-228-3109.

A Buster and Sheryl McLaury colt starting and horsemanship clinic is returning to Red Owl, S.D. July 7-10. These exceptional clinicians will be at Brad and Beca Andrew’s place and you can get signed up or get more information by texting the lovely Becca at 605-515-0027. These clinics are exceptional and Buster and Sheryl are fine and genuine people who are there to help the horse. Buster tells a pretty darned good story too. Auditors are welcome.

The 103rd Black Hills Roundup is fast approaching in Belle Fourche, S.D. June 30-July 4 are the performances of the PRCA rodeo. The outstanding Ranch Rodeo is June 30. Coming back after many decades absence, this year there will be Women’s Bronc Riding during the July 2 and 3 performances of the rodeo. All in all, Belle Fourche, S.D. is the place to be for the great events being offered.

There’s a new horse sale coming up in Belle Fourche, S.D. It’s the AK Horse Sale, and will be Monday, Sept. 12, at Belle Fourche, S.D. The consignment deadline for the sale is July 6, so if you want in, contact Amanda Kammerer at 605-484-3784, or email her at akhorsesale@gmail.com .

The Lazy E-G Playday Series at Dupree, S.D. will be July 7, 12, 21, 28, Aug, 4, all at 6 p.m. It’s open to ages 0-18.

The Crook County Fair Youth Rodeo will be July 23, at Sundance, Wyo and is open to Crook Co. kids ages 0-18. Entries are online only, July 1-18. For more info contact Joey Moore at 307-217-2040 or Josh Franzen at 307-680-0139. The rodeo entry link can be found on Sundance Rodeo Club Facebook page. Following the youth rodeo, there will be a Handicap Drawpot team roping, open to all.

This is a different kind of deal. The North River Remuda Colt Starting Clinic and Sale will be July 8-10, at Sheridan, Wyo. All colts will be started and ridden for three days and then sold at the end of the clinic. The colt starts are Niles Brock, Scott Hulme and Ethan Hulme. Tickets to audit are $15/day or $40 for a three day pass. Contact Scott at 9400-414-3322 or Ethan at 940-414-3306.

The next Sheridan Vaquero Series Ranch Roping will be July 9 , 11 a.m. Get signed up before that. It will be at the Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo.

July 9 is the Tim Malm Jr. Rodeo at Albin, Wyo. It’s enter at 9, rodeo at 11 a.m. There will be three divisions for ages 0-18, all timed events. For more info, contact Tabitha Hollingsworth at 308-250-0385.

The Moorcroft Jubilee Riverside Ranch Bronc Ride will be July 9, 1 p.m., Moorcroft, Wyo. It’s an 8 Second Whiskey Tour Stop, WSRRA sanctioned, with a $225 entry fee, taking 30 riders. There’s $5000 added with payout to the top five. Enter at http://www.moorcroftrodeoclub.com or call Jenna at 307-756-2756. The horses are from Burch Rodeo.

There will be a Team Branding July 23, 6 p.m., at the Ag Center, Big Piney, Wyo. The open is $140/team, mixed $120/team. Pre-entries must be postmarked by July 9. Call Tess Soll 307-851-5288 or Nicole Uhl 307-690-9098 to get entered.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Be thankful for the grass that’s growing, rain that falls even if it’s not on you, and that we live where we live. Pray for our nation and God Bless America.

UPCOMING EVENTS: > Little Missouri Saddle Club Kid Rodeo, July 2, Marmarth, N.D. > 1st Annual Freedom Reigns Youth Bull Bash, July 2, 5 p.m., Ten Sleep, Wyo. > Black Hills Roundup Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding, July 2-3, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Interior Frontier Days Rodeo, July 4, 7 p.m., Interior, S.D. > Women’s Breakaway Roping, July 5, Gettysburg, S.D. > North Rivers Remuda Colt Starting Clinic and Sale, July 8-10, Sheridan, Wyo. > Tim Malm Jr. Rodeo, July 9, Albin, Wyo. > Moorcroft Jubilee Riverside Bronc Ride, July 9, 1 p.m., Moorcroft, Wyo. > KPH Arena Open Horse Show, July 9-10, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Lil Spurs Rodeo, July 10, 9 a.m., Four Winds Arena, Bowman, N.D. > Gordon Livestock Open Horse Sale, July 12, Gordon, Neb. > Jesse Starr Memorial Bronc Match, July 14, 6:30 p.m., Eagle Butte, S.D. > Upton Fun Days Youth Rodeo, July 16, Upton, Wyo. > Ekalaka Youth Rodeo, July 16, 10 a.m., Ekalaka, Mont. > NHSRA Finals, July 17-23, Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. > 11th Annual Chris LeDoux Days, July 18, 2 p.m., Kaycee, Wyo. > Wyoming Ranch Bronc Challenge, July 21, Douglas, Wyo. > Laramie Co. Fair Ranch Rodeo, July 23, noon, Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. > Crook County Fair Youth Rodeo, July 23, Sundance, Wyo. > Team Branding, July 23, 6 p.m., Ag Center, Big Piney, Wyo. > Cow Horse Extravaganza Clinic/horse show, July 23-24, Niobrara Co. Fairgrounds, Lusk, Wyo. > Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club practice, July 24, Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > N.D. State Fair Championship Bull Riding and Ranch Broncs, July 25-26, Minot, N.D. > Sheridan Co. Fair and Rodeo Tuesday Night Ranch Event, July 26, Gordon, Neb. > 2nd Annual South Dakota Elite Horse Sale, July 30, Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Perkins Co. Fair Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 4, 6 p.m., Bison, S.D. > Joe Wolter/Scott Grosskopf Ranch Roping Clinic, Aug. 19-22, Worden, Mont. > Black Hills Stock Show Summer Horse Sale, Aug. 21, Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > James Heald Memorial Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 27, 2 p.m., Recluse, Wyo. > RQHBA Horse Futurity and Sale, Aug. 28, Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Full House Big Horn Edition Horse Sale, Sept. 9, Buffalo, Wyo. > AK Horse Sale, Sept. 12, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Sugar Bars Legacy Futurity and Sale, Sept. 17-18, Sheridan, Wyo. > Championship of Champion Indian Relays, Sept. 23-25, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale, Sept. 24, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.