Country music star Jake Owen headlines SD Cattlemen’s 6th annual prime time gala and concert

PRIME TIME GALA & CONCERT

Gala and Concert to benefit Feeding South Dakota

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 29

(Sioux Falls, SD) – Multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen headlines this year's South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation's Prime Time Gala & Concert coming to the SMG-managed Denny Sanford PREMIER Center June 22.

The sixth annual Prime Time Gala & Concert has made a donation pledge to Feeding South Dakota for $150,000 to fund its mission to provide more beef to food insecure families through South Dakota.

"We're thrilled to not only have Jake Owen headline this year's event, but to also pledge $150,000 to Feeding South Dakota which will bring our total donation to exceed one million dollars since the first Prime Time Gala & Concert," exclaimed Allie Jensen, Executive Director of the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation.

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. at the KELOLAND Box Office, http://www.ticketmaster.com, or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000. Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $69.50.

Jake Owen's new single "Down To The Honkytonk" is rapidly climbing the Billboard Country Airplay charts.

With seven No. 1 songs to his name, "Down To The Honkytonk" follows Owen's fastest-rising career No. 1 single, "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)."

Owen's songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere with two-time PLATINUM anthem "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," PLATINUM-certified hits "Beachin," "Anywhere With You," "Alone With You," "The One That Got Away," and GOLD-certified "American Country Love Song." Owen's fifth studio album American Love debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 allgenre chart.

Signed to Big Loud Records, Owen is reuniting with award-winning Joey Moi, who helped produce his breakout Barefoot Blue Jean Night album, which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and garnered four consecutive No. 1 hits. Owen is gearing up to join Shania Twain as a celebrity panelist on USA Network's Real Country singing competition, premiering November 13, 2019.

For tour dates and more information, visit http://www.jakeowen.net.

–South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation