Obituary: Cody Thompson

John Cody Thompson

August 25, 1942 – June 6, 2024

John Cody Thompson was born August 25, 1942, in Chadron, Nebraska, the oldest son of John Russell Thompson and Mary Jo Norman Thompson.

Russ and Mary Jo relocated to Niobrara County shortly after Cody’s birth, settling for a short time at Jireh and then choosing the Indian Creek area to raise their family.

Cody began his formal education at the Indian Creek School and graduated from Niobrara County High School in 1961. Following graduation, and not being one to rest on his laurels, Cody enlisted in the

Wyoming Army National Guard, attaining the rank of Sergeant. Following basic training in California, he was accepted to the University of Wyoming on a full academic scholarship and was a member of the Farm House Fraternity. He graduated in 1968. He still found time to ranch, rodeo, and work the feedlots

and sale barns in Laramie, Lusk and Torrington.

In November 1967, he married Donna Dobson. To this union three children were born. Ty, Sara and Amanda. Cody utilized his skill and knowledge in cattle by working and filming for Torrington Livestock and Cattle Country Video for nearly 40 years. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #1797 and an honorary member

of Harmony Lodge #24. In recognition of his dedication to his community, Harmony Lodge #24 honored him as Person of the Year in 2023. On May 16, 2003 Cody married his “perfect partner” Cheri Himes Keller, in Lusk, Wyoming.

Cody played hard and worked harder. He shared his vast experience with many young people and mentored any that were willing to work shoulder to shoulder with him. Two such young men, Josh Keller and Danny Himes, were fortunate to benefit from Cody’s patient tutelage. But he did not accept lapses of common sense.

Cody was generous to a fault. Not many were successful at declining an offered adult beverage, preferably Charter, short glass, lots of ice. He accepted all as they were but would not tolerate disrespect.

Cody loved a game of cards, a road trip, a good visit, telling stories, having a drink with a friend, cattle, sharing his wealth of knowledge and history of the area and families, owning lots of horses, horse races, following his family to ranch rodeos, social gatherings, and sharing his smile. He loved the cowboy way of life, he loved life!

Cody is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Leif Harry Thompson and son-in-law Barry Travnicek.

He is survived by his wife Cheri. Brothers Thomas Joe Thompson (Dixie) and Frank Link Thompson (Deb). Sister Roxanne Sharp (Roy). Son Ty Thompson (Roxanne), daughters Sara Travnicek and Amanda Cotton (Jeff). Step- daughter Jennifer Penfield (Dick). Step- sons Jacob Keller (Merri) and Joshua Keller (Kendra)

Eight grandsons Hunter Thompson Dockery, Tyler Charles Cotton, John Jacob Cotton, Colt William Travnicek (Avery), Blake Dylan Travnicek, Cody Dale Travnicek, Trigg Russell Thompson, Tripp Lewis Thompson and granddaughter Camryn Kay Thompson. Great granddaughter Ivy Taylor. Great grandson

Travnicek will arrive in November. Step grandsons Mathew Penfield, Grady Penfield (Lynae), Alec John Penfield, Kash Keller and Kane Keller. Step granddaughter Nicole Bicknell (Dustin) and Kinsey Keller. Step great grandson Lennox Luther Penfield.

Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday June 12, 2024 at the Niobrara County Fairgrounds. Interment will be at the Lusk cemetery with a coffee following at the Elks Lodge #1797. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Niobrara County Fairgrounds Foundation, the Elks Lodge #1797 or the organization of your choice.

Pier Funeral Home, Lusk, Wyoming, is in charge of the arrangements.