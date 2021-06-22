Rapid City to host richest saddle bronc event in history

RAPID CITY, SD, (June 23, 2021) – The Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) is pleased to announce the “PRCA Xtreme Boncs Tour Finale” will return to Rapid City, SD for the third consecutive year in August.

Central States Fair is excited to have this event back, and to announce it will be the richest one-day saddle bronc riding event in PRCA history, with $101,000 in prize money!

“South Dakota is rich in saddle bronc history and the Central States Fair has been a fantastic host and producer of this event” says George Taylor, PRCA CEO. “The PRCA is excited about advancing the sport of professional rodeo through this outstanding event.”

The Xtreme Broncs Tour is a series of events that feature saddle bronc riding only. The finales are the annual conclusion of the tour and consist of the top 12 Saddle Bronc Riders in the PRCA RAM World Standing and the top 12 competitors in the Xtreme Broncs Tour. The event will include a long-go and short-go, where all money earned from the Finales will count towards qualifying for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Central States Fair General Manager Ron Jeffries said it best… “Rodeo is the official sport of South Dakota, so it only makes sense that an event of this caliber takes place here. Saddle Bronc is King in South Dakota and we are proud to be hosting this PRCA Finals event!”

The Central States Fair and its Range Days Rodeo will again host the event, a Rory Lemmel Bucker, on Thursday, August 26, as part of the 76th Annual Central States Fair in Rapid City, SD. Tickets for this event, and all Fair activities, are available now at CentralStatesFair.com; and follow them on Facebook for the latest updates on cowboy standings and Xtreme Broncs Finals information.

–Central States Fair