Poss Angus Fall Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Sept. 17, 2024



Location: at the ranch – Scotia, NE



Auctioneer: Wes Tiemann



Averages:

13 Open Heifers averaged $12,230

11 Bred Heifers averaged $5,477

16 Bred Cows averaged $6,503

2 Open Cows averaged $12,500

8 Fall Pairs averaged $22,906



It was a windy day in Scotia Nebraska, and it was anything but calm inside the sale facility. The Poss family put together an elite set of females to offer to the public, and the results reflect that. Many of the Nation’s reputation Angus breeders were in attendance in person and online looking to acquire the progressive genetics that were offered for sale. Congratulations to the Poss family on an outstanding sale.

Top Open Heifers

Lot 35 – $26,000. Poss Blackbird 3934; DOB: 8/11/23; Sire: Poss Remington; MGS: Connealy Long Range. Sold to Pine View Angus of Garber, IA.



Lot 20 – $25,000. Poss Blackcap 4551 ; DOB: 2/17/24; Sire: Poss Pendleton; MGS: GAR Sunrise. Sold to Gary Osmundson of Modesto, CA.



Lot 11 – $20,000 for 1/2 interest. Poss Lady 4536; DOB: 2/10/24; Sire: Ellingson Prolific; MGS: Poss Deadwood. Sold to Wilson Brothers Cattle Co of Elba, NE.



Lot 24 – $20,000. Poss Blackcap 4637; DOB: 1/22/24; Sire: Poss Winchester; MGS: Poss Rawhide. Sold to Linz Heritage Angus of Byers, OK.



Lot 23 – $20,000. Poss Blackcap 4634 ; DOB: 1/21/24; Sire: Poss Pendleton; MGS: Connealy Clarity. Sold to Kern Cattle of Visalia, CA.



Top Open Cow

Lot 5 – $17,000 for 1/2 interest. Poss Rita 079 ; DOB: 2/11/20; Sire: Poss Maverick; MGS: Connealy Uptown 098E. Sold to Dixie Valley of Montague, CA.



Top Bred Cow

Lot 18B – $24,000. Poss Blackcap 2553; DOB: 2/23/22; Sire: Connealy Clarity; Bred to: Poss Pendleton. Sold to RS Angus of Dodge City, KS and Hopson Angus of Crescent, OK.



Top Fall Pairs

Lot 1 – $100,000. Poss Blueblood 1501; DOB: 1/17/21; Sire: Connealy Clarity; Heifer Calf Sire: EZAR Gettysburg. Sold to Linz Heritage Angus of Byars, OK and Antczak Angus of Chetek, WI.



Lot 28 – $27,000. Poss Erica 802 ; DOB: 1/20/18 ; Sire: Tex Playbook 5437; Sold with Heifer Calf born 9/13. Sold to Katie Colin Farms of Cartersville, GA.









Danny Poss thanks everyone in attendance for their interest in this year's sale offering, and makes additional opening comments.





Poss Blueblood 1501 with a EZAR Gettysburg heifer calf at side was the high selling lot commanding a price of $100,000.




