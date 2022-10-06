BLM Montana/Dakotas Seeks Nominations to Resource Advisory Councils

BILLINGS – The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public nominations for positions on the two Resource Advisory Councils (RACs) in Montana and the Dakotas. These citizen-based councils assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.

The Western Montana RAC covers BLM lands in the western third of the state, and the Missouri Basin RAC encompasses BLM lands in the eastern two-thirds of Montana and the Dakotas.

The BLM maintains RACs chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act across the West. Each RAC consists of 15 members from diverse interests in local communities, and they assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.

“Resource Advisory Councils provide us with valuable feedback about current public lands issues, proposals and concerns. We strive to ensure that RAC membership includes a broad variety of perspectives to help guide our work as effectively as possible,” said BLM Montana/Dakotas State Director Sonya Germann. “Having RAC members represent a wide range of career fields and backgrounds enhances how we engage with local communities and stakeholders to improve our management of public lands.”

The BLM maintains RACs as a means of gaining expert advice, ideas, and diverse opinions on issues including land use planning, environmental issues, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, oil and gas exploration, noxious weed management, grazing issues, and wild horse and burro herd management issues. The RACs support the Bureau’s commitment to enhance the quality of life for all citizens through the balanced stewardship of America’s public lands and resources.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on the RAC. Nominees, who must be residents of the state where the RAC has jurisdiction, will be reviewed based on their training, education, and knowledge of the RAC’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Letters of reference should accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.

Both RACs have positions open in the following categories:

Category One – Representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; federal grazing permit holders; the timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; off-highway vehicles users; and commercial and developed outdoor recreation.

Category Two – Representatives of archeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burro organizations; and nationally or regionally-recognized environmental organizations.

Category Three – Representatives of State, county, or local elected office; Indian Tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large.

As published in a notice in today’s Federal Register, the BLM will accept nominations through Nov. 3, 2022 –

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/10/05/2022-21568/national-call-for-nominations-for-resource-advisory-councils .

For more information and an application, go to https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council . For questions about the Missouri Basin RAC, contact Mark Jacobsen, mjacobse@blm.gov , 406-233-2831, or Gina Baltrusch, rbaltrusch@blm.gov , 406-791-7778. For questions about the Western Montana RAC, contact David Abrams, dabrams@blm.gov , 406-437-2562.

–BLM