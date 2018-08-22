Braman, Rogers, Allan and Effling Take Owned Female Show Honors at 2018 Junior National Hereford Expo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Madeline and Carlisle Braman, Refugio, Texas, and their heifer, H VM Mallory 7441 ET, won the polled owned female show and, J Brody and Harley Rogers, Hamilton, Texas, won the horned owned female show with DPH 109 6129 Geisha 701 ET at the 2018 VitaFerm® Junior National Hereford Expo in Grand Island, Neb., July 7.

Scott Schaake of Westmoreland, Kan., and associate John Mrozinski, Marion, Kan., judged the owned show with 266 horned heifers and 638 polled heifers exhibited.

The owned polled female show was sponsored by Hoffman Ranch, Thedford, Neb., Lowderman Auction Options and Lowderman Cattle Co., Macomb, Ill., sponsored the owned horned female show.

The reserve grand champion owned polled heifer banner went to Mason Allan, Schulenburg, Texas, with BACC 286W Georgia Kay 629 ET. Chesney Effling, Highmore, S.D., and her heifer KJ BJ 339A Adabell 899E ET, took home reserve grand champion honors in the owned horned heifer show.

The Braman's grand champion heifer, a Mar. 12, 2017, daughter of UPS Sensation 2296 ET, won division V and showed with expected progeny differences (EPDs) of calving ease (CE) 0.2; birth weight (BW) 2.9; weaning weight (WW) 58; yearling weight (YW) 94; dry matter intake (DMI) 0.5; scrotal circumference (SC) 1.2; sustained cow fertility (SCF) 14.8; maternal milk (MM) 27; maternal calving ease (MCE) 0.8; mature cow weight (MCW) 110; udder suspension (UDDR) 1.40; teat size (TEAT) 1.50; carcass weight (CW) 80; rib fat (FAT) 0.024; ribeye area (REA) 0.83; marbling (MARB) 0.18; baldy maternal index (BMI$) 25; brahman influence index (BII$) 22; and certified Hereford beef (CHB$) 34.

The Rogers' heifer, a Jan. 10, 2017, daughter of CRR 719 Catapult 109, won horned division V and showed with EPDs of CE 1.0; BW 2.8; WW 59; YW 92; DMI 0.2; SC 1.1; SCF 17.4; MM 25; MCE 1.2; MCW 82; UDDR 1.10; TEAT 1.20; CW 81; FAT 0.004; REA 0.57; MARB 0.04; BMI$ 27; BII$ 23; and CHB$ 35. Allan's reserve grand polled female is a Nov. 27, 2016, daughter of UPS Sensation 2296 ET. She showed with EPDs of CE -3.1; BW 4.6; WW 66; YW 107; DMI 0.5; SC 1.2; SCF 11.8; MM 23; MCE 1.2; MCW 119; UDDR 1.20; TEAT 1.30; CW 76; FAT 0.024; REA 0.66; MARB 0.09; BMI$ 21; BII$ 19; and CHB$ 32. She also took champion honors in division X.

Recommended Stories For You

Effling's reserve grand champion horned female was first named champion in division IV. The Mar. 13, 2017, daughter of BR Nitro Aventus 3116 ET showed with EPDs of CE -1.1; BW 4.1; WW 65; YW 100; DMI 0.5; SC 0.6; SCF 12.8; MM 23; MCE -2.8; MCW 131; UDDR 1.20; TEAT 1.10; CW 68; FAT -0.006; REA 0.43; MARB -0.04; BMI$ 21; BII$ 18; and CHB$ 28.

Rylee Barber, Channing Texas, was named the junior premier breeder and junior premier exhibitor. Adult premier breeder honors went to Buck Cattle Co., Madill, Okla.

Winning the GKB Super States contest were the states of North Carolina and Texas. Split into small states (less than 25 head of cattle at the JNHE) and large states (more than 25 head), each state earns points for juniors' placing in the showring and in other contests throughout the week. North Carolina won the small states division and Texas won the large states category. The GKB Super States contest is sponsored by GKB Cattle, Waxahachie, Texas.

Texas exhibited the grand champion state group of five, while Oklahoma had reserve grand champion. Grand champion state group of three was awarded to Georgia, reserve grand champion went to Kentucky. Buck Cattle Co., Madill, Okla., exhibited the adult breeder group of three and Rylee Barber, Channing, Texas exhibited the junior breeder group of three. The champion produce of dam group was exhibited by Rylee Barber, Channing, Texas. Group classes were sponsored by Purple Reign Cattle Co., Toulon, Ill.

Horned division results

Division I champion: Rebecca Moore, Madill, Okla., with BK Enchanted Points 7038D ET by CPR 719 Catapult 109.

Division I reserve champion: Sam, Olivia and Julia Barron, Lenapah, Okla., with MCKY Arabella 7662 ET by SULL TCC MR Custom Made 340 ET.

Division II champion: Grady Creamer, Waxahachie, Texas, with HFR Eunice 286/2296 ET by UPS Sensation 2296 ET.

Division II reserve champion: Carlisle Braman, Refugio, Texas, with Miss JB Rosemary 1724 by SHF Access Y90 A216.

Division III champion: Lauren May, Mineral Point, Wis., with Aubrey's Lilly 4054 12E ET by CRR About Time 743.

Division III reserve champion: Devon Moore, Clear Lake, S.D., with ECR DM Lady Abigail 7961 ET by BR Nitro Aventus 3116 ET.

Division IV champion: Chesney Effling, Highmore, S.D., with KJ BJ 339A Adabelle 899E ET.

Division IV reserve champion: Payton Farmer, Brownstown, Ind., with SULL Dazzling Diana 7311E ET.

Division V champion: Brody and Harley Rogers, Hamilton, Texas, with DPH 109 6129 Geisha 701 ET by CRR 719 Catapult 109.

Division V reserve champion: Fletcher and Lex Larson, Valentine, Neb.,, with H BL Marie 718 ET by UPS Sensation 2296 ET.

Division VI champion: Alexis Black, Streator, Ill., with DeLHawk Vienna 1608 ET by ECR RO Chosen One 424 ET.

Division VI reserve champion: Tory J and Taylor Miller, Lebanon, Mo., with MH 8367 Miss Ribeye 6678 ET.

Polled division results

Division I champion: Aidyn, Bryden and Rylee Barber, Channing, Texas, with BR Anastasia E114 ET.

Division I reserve champion: Mason Allan, Schulenburg, Texas, with BACC 339A Adora 748 ET.

Division II champion: Hardy Malcolm Edwards IV, Winterville, Ga., with H JB Two Timin Camey 175 ET by TFR KU Roll The Dice 1326.

Division II reserve champion: Victoria Chapman, Mannsville, Okla., with BK Everafter 7053E ET by HAPP BK Valor 37C ET.

Division III champion: Rylee Barber, Channing, Texas, with 1473 BR Amelia E088 by CRR 5280.

Division III reserve champion: Lauren McMillan, Tiskilwa, Ill., with PERKS 1A Duncan's Jill 7149 by BR Duncan 4142.

Division IV champion: Mason Allan, Schulenburg, Texas, with KLD RW Monica D715 ET by CRR 109 On Point 559 ET.

Division IV reserve champion: Chesney Effling, Highmore, S.D., with CHEZ Skittles 7718E by R Leader 6964.

Division V champion: Seth Tucker, Lindsey, Okla., with KLD RW Mindys Point D710 ET by CRR 109 On Point 559 ET.

Division V reserve champion: Victoria Chapman, Mannsville, Okla., with VC Easy Pick 753E by HAPP BK Valor 37C ET.

Division VI champion: Bentley London, Collinsville, Texas, with SC Nova 04E ET by AH JDH Cracker Jack 26U ET.

Division VI reserve champion: David Hockett, New Palestine, Ind., with CSF Ramsey Teva 7E ET by Golden Oak Outcross 18U.

Division VII champion: Madeline and Carlisle Braman, Refugio, Texas, with H VM Mallory 7441 ET by UPS Sensation 2296 ET.

Division VII reserve champion: Raynee and Rylee Schacher, Dumas, Texas, with BR Samantha 7031 by BR Nitro Aventus 3116 ET.

Division VIII champion: Addison and Jaelyn Koontz, Thomas, Okla., with LCC 480 Kiwi 3E ET by LCC FBF Time Traveler 480.

Division VIII reserve champion: Sarah Grace Birdsall, Homer, N.Y., with CRR 2296 Kelly 726 by UPS Sensation 2296 ET.

Division IX champion: Sage Krebs, Gordon, Neb., with Churchill Lady 7144E ET by BR Nitro Aventus 3116 ET.

Division IX reserve champion: Rebecca Moore, Madill, Okla., with CMCC Explisit Tease 749 ET by AH JDH Cracker Jack 26U ET.

Division X champion: Mason Allan, Schulenburg, Texas with BACC 286W Georgia Kay 629 ET by UPS Sensation 2296 ET.

Division X reserve champion: Tyler Allan, Schulenburg, Texas with BACC 286W Hadley 612 ET by CRR 719 Catapult 109.

–American Hereford Association