Gallup: Americans sour on immigration

Significantly more U.S. adults than a year ago, 55 percent versus 41 percent, would “like to see immigration to the U.S. decreased,” according to a poll released by Gallup earlier this month.”

This is the first time since 2005 that a majority of Americans have wanted there to be less immigration, and today’s figure is the largest percentage holding that view since a 58 percent reading in 2001,” Gallup said. “The record high was 65 percent, recorded in 1993 and 1995.”

“It’s the first time in nearly two decades that a majority of Americans have wanted there to be less immigration, per the poll,” Axios said in an analysis.

–The Hagstrom Report