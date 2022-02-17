Honeyman Charolais 33rd Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 11, 2022

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

63 Yearling Charolais Bulls – $4,321

3 Two Year Old Charolais Bulls – $2,644

4 Registered Open Charolais Heifers – $1,725

Another thick, deep bodied set of Charolais bulls from Ryan, Rhonda and Blake Honeyman for their 33rd Annual Bull Sale. The quality and uniformity of these bulls ran deep from top to bottom. Bulls with plenty of performance along with many that would be suitable for use on heifers.

Top selling bull was lot 1049, HC Hooray 1049 Pld, 3/10/21 son of Keys Hooray 177G x OW Maximizer S013-4253 Pld to Rambur Charolais, Sidney, MT, and Wild Indian Acres, MO for $10,000.

Lot 1067, HC Maximizer 1067 Pld, 3/12/21 son of OW Maximizer S013-4253 Pld x Thomas Mr. Wy Wind 3647N to Fairview Ranch, Faith, SD, for $8,500.

Lot 1141, HC Elks 1141 Pld, 3/28/21 son of RC Elks 777 Pld x HC Legendary 5013 Pld to Jay Slaba, Ludlow, SD, for $8,000

Lot 1139, HC Legend 1139 Pld, 3/27/21 son of SCR Mr. Legendary 787 x TR PZC Diablo 3767 A Pld ET to Austin Krinke, Scranton, ND, for $7,750.

Jerry Woodbury, Carson, ND, repeat Honeyman Charolais bull buyer.



Ty Thybo, Reva, SD at the Honeyman Charolais sale.

