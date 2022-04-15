Meat CEOs to testify before House Ag Committee

House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott, D-Ga., announced last week that the CEOs of Cargill, Tyson Foods, JBS, and National Beef Packing will testify at a hearing on cattle markets scheduled for April 27.

“I am pleased to announce that the chief executive officers of each of the four largest meatpackers in the United States have agreed to testify at our upcoming Congressional hearing discussing cattle markets and price increases for consumers,” Scott said in a news release.

“It is very important, very vital, and very urgent that we hear the perspectives from the CEOs at these companies and get the full picture of why prices have gone up for consumers and down for ranchers.”

“In addition to this panel of CEOs, we will be convening a panel of ranchers to hear what consolidation in the beef industry has done to their bottom lines and viability. We look forward to the variety of perspectives we will receive at this hearing and the clarity it will provide to our ranchers, our consumers, and to our nation’s food security.”

The Senate Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing on cattle markets on April 26, but has not announced a witness list.

–The Hagstrom Report