Montana Farm Bureau Annual Convention features top-notch speakers, workshops and new policy

The 103rd Montana Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention is slated for November 14-17 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Missoula. Registration is now open, and members can expect to hear top-notch speakers on various topics, discuss policy for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie with farmers and ranchers from across the state.

Highlights of the convention include prominent speakers Ara Megerdichian, Montana State University, who will address leadership skills, Jordan Levi, Arcadia Management, who will cover bringing cattle producers and feeders to the table and Roger Rickard, owner of Voices in Advocacy®, who will share achieving success in advocacy efforts. Workshops include a look at environmental regulations, how to ditch stress and unhealthy habits, ways to add value to your herd, creating the farmers’ story and a water review update.

The heart of the convention is bringing together voting delegates from county Farm Bureaus to debate and discuss policy for 2023. Each county meets in September to develop policy based on issues of concern; that policy is brought to the state convention for a vote. Some policies will then progress to the American Farm Bureau Convention. The Delegate Session includes the election of MFBF officers who will lead the organization moving forward.

The Young Farmer & Rancher Committee will be holding two rounds of the YF&R Discussion Meet— the preliminary round and the Final Four—November 15. The Discussion Meet brings together voting members ages 18-35 to discuss agricultural challenges and develop solutions. Thanks to participating Montana Polaris dealers, the 2022 MFBF YF&R Discussion Meet winner will receive the keys to a 2022 Polaris Ranger as well as an expenses-paid trip to compete during the American Farm Bureau Discussion Meet in January in Puerto Rico.

The convention allows plenty of time to visit the trade show, enjoy socials and attend the Finale Banquet Wednesday night with nationally known comedian Greg Warren.

To register, visit http://www.mfbf.org . For more information on the YF&R Discussion Meet, visit https://mfbf.org/Programs/Young-Farmers-Ranchers . Questions: Call the Montana Farm Bureau office, 406-587-3153. Registrations are due by November 1.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation