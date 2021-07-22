Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Cowboy church, barrels, breakaway, QH racing in S.D., ranch rodeo, horse sales

Well, it’s hot. Like really hot. And it’s smokey. No fires near where I’m at so this smoke is coming from fires in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and possibly South Dakota. It’s good to know that lousy forest management is alive and well in both Canada and the U.S.A.

The Weston County Jr. Rodeo is holding Cowboy Church at Kilpatrick Park, Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo. On Aug. 1, 7:30 a.m. The message will be brought by Dane Kissack, PRCA calf roper and all around fine person. Music will be shared by Lucas Stolhammer and Nate Smith. What a lovely way to start the day!

Noon on July 26 is the entry deadline for the Racing and Roping at the Medora Ranchorama on July 31 and Aug. 1, Medora, N.D. Barrels are the 31st, open 4D, $2000 added, youth 3D $500 added. Youth run at 11 a.m. Text Amanda at 701-228-6329 to pre-enter. On Aug. 1 will be open and youth breakaway. $1000 added in open, $250 in youth. Youth (16 and under) will start at 10 a.m. Money added in both divisions. You can text your entries to Ashley at 701-527-2658.

Roping in the Badlands calf roping, breakaway, barrels, tie down roping and team roping will be July 30-31, at Wall, S.D. It’s an American qualifier and is WPRA approved. Entries are cash only. You can get all the entry info at Lakota Livestock facebook page and find the new schedule for events.

Nomination forms are available for the Verendrye Benevolent Open Quarter Horse Futurity at Ft. Pierre, S.D. that will run Oct. 2-3. First payment for the South Dakota bred Futurity and Derby is due July 31. The open Quarter Horse futurity first payment is due Aug. 30. Forms can be found at http://www.horseracingsd.com , or on Facebook under Ft. Pierre Horse Racing. You can also call 605-280-0213 for more information.

Nisland Ranch Rodeo entries are open now for the July 31 event. It’s limited to 10 teams at $150/team. Each team has to have one 13 and under rider, one woman any age, one senior 55 and over. Events are team branding, adult boot race, relay race, team ribbon roping, and horse catch. The top four team will come back for a Mystery Race. Call Alicia Kokesh to get entered in this fun event, at 605-210-1171. This will be at the historic Butte County Fairgrounds, Nisland, S.D.

The annual Price Family team roping will be Aug. 1 at the Price Ranch southwest of Buffalo, S.D. at 11120 Mackey Rd. It’s enter at noon, rope at 1, and there will be a BBQ afterward where there may be a great deal of the shooting of the bull.

August 7 is the Blake Williams Memorial Steer Wrestling and Team Roping jackpot at the Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. The open steer wrestling is an American qualifier, cash entry only, enter at 9 a.m., starts at 10. It’s $375 additional entry for the American sidepot. Team roping is an open handicap pickone/draw one, entries open at 10, rope after the steer wrestling. There will be entertainment to follow. Contact Kaiden at 605-206-0065, Levi at 701-721-9248, or Brooke at 605-350-1939.

The 65th Annual Home on the Ranch Championship Ride Saddle Bronc Match will be Aug. 7, 1 p.m., at Sentinel Butte, N.D. It will have the top bronc riders and broncs going down the road! Go to http://www.hotrnd.com for tickets.

The Powder River Working Horse Show will be Aug. 12, 8 a.m., at Broadus, Mont. It’s open to residents of Powder River, Carter, Custer, Rosebud, Big Horn, and Campbell counties. Classes will be cutting, heading, heeling, reining, ranch conformation, ranch riding, ranch trail, barrels and poles. It’s $10 per class, $15 for class with cattle. Open and youth divisions, numbers limited. Entries must be in by Aug. 7. For info or to enter, contact Melissa Ashley at 406-351-2579 or melissaashley@gmail.com .

Well, that’s my circle for the week. I think I’ll go unsaddle this horse and shade up. Have a great week, be careful with anything that can cause fire (even mean looks), and please pray for rain and for our nation. God bless America.

UPCOMING EVENTS: > Days of 76 PRCA Rodeo, July 26-31, Deadwood, S.D. > Weston Co. Mini/H.S. Roughstock Rodeo, July 27, 6 p.m., Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo. > Sheridan Co. Fair and PRCA Rodeo, July 27-31, Gordon, Neb. > Fall River County Fair, July 28-Aug. 1, Edgemont, S.D. > Dawson Youth Rodeo, July 29, 5 p.m., Glendive, Mont. > Stray Gathering and E. Wyoming Ranch Rodeo, July 30, 6pm, Lusk, Wyo. > Roping In The Badlands, July 30-31, Wall, S.D. > Nisland Ranch Rodeo, July 31, Butte County Fairgrounds, Nisland, S.D. > SDVRHA Clinic and Schooling Show, July 31-Aug.1, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > Rancher’s Olympics, July 31, 1 p.m., McGinley Arena, Gordon, Neb. > Butte-Lawrence Co. Fair Youth Rodeo, July 31, 8/9 a.m., Butte Co. Fairgrounds, Nisland, S.D. > S.D.’s Elite Horse Sale, July 31, Martin’s Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Racing and Roping at the Medora Ranchorama, Aug. 1, Medora, N.D. > Price Family Annual Team Roping, Aug. 1, Price Ranch, Buffalo, S.D. >Campbell Co. Fair Mini Broncs, Ranch Rodeo, Bronc Match, Aug. 5, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Indian Relay Races, Aug. 6-7, Pine Ridge, S.D. > Goshen Co. Fair Ranch Horse Showcase, aug. 7, 5 p.m., Torrington, Wyo. > Sheridan Vaquero Ranch Roping, Aug. 7, 10 a.m., Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. > 65th Home on the Range Champions Ride, Aug. 7, Sentinel Butte, N.D. > Sperry Quarter Horses Annual Horse Sale, Aug. 7-8, Trotters, N.D. > Broadus High School Rodeo Challenge, Aug. 10, 6 p.m., Broadus, Mont. > Faith Stock Show and Rodeo, Aug. 10-15, Faith, S.D. > Powder River Working Horse Show, Aug. 12, ,8 a.m., Broadus, Mont. > Custer County Fair, Aug. 12-15, Hermosa, S.D. > SDCHA Reed Ranch Summer Cutting, Aug. 13-15, Reed Ranch, Faith, S.D. > 3rd Annual Energy Capital Jr. Rodeo, Aug. 13-15, Morningside Park/CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Tom Horn Days Cowboy Rendezvous, Aug. 13-15, Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo > Joe Wolter’s Colt Starting Clinic, Aug. 13-16, Grosskopf Arena, Utica, Mont. > Riding For The Brand Ranch Bronc Riding, Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m., Hermosa, S.D. > Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Ranch Sort, Aug. 14, Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D. > Jerry Small King of the Cowboys Timed Event Championship, Aug. 14, 9 a.m., Hardin, Mont. > Cammack Ranch Supply Range Boss Youth Rodeo, Aug. 18, 9 a.m., Union Center, S.D. > Cammack Ranch Supply Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 18, 2:30 p.m., Union Center, S.D. > Ft. Thompson Youth Rodeo, Aug. 20, 5 p.m., Ft. Thompson, S.D. > Rodeo On The Rez Roughstock and Wild Horse Races, Aug. 21, Ft. Thompson, S.D. > 6th Annual Invitational Bronc Match, Aug. 20, 3 p.m., Camp Crook, S.D. > Harding County Fair and 4-H Achievement Days, Aug. 20-22, Camp Crook, S.D. > 62nd Annual Lazy JS Ranch Production Sale, Aug. 21, Bowman, N.D. > Garrett Nokes Family Benefit Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 21, 4 p.m., N. Platte, Neb. > RQHBA Futurity and Horse Sale, Aug. 22, Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Xtreme Broncs Finals, Aug. 26, 7 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. > 1st Annual Coy Hepper Memorial Invivtational, Aug. 28, Watford City, N.D. > Grand River Ranch Horse Sale, Aug. 28, 7 p.m., Timber Lake, S.D. > West Coast Traditions Hackamore/2 Rein/BridleHorse Clinic, Aug. 28-29, Terry, Mont. > Nat’l Versatility Ranch Horse Assoc./Wyo. Show, Aug. 28-29, Cheyenne, Wyo. > BHSS Summer Horse Sale, Aug. 29, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. > SDRCHA Stallion Stakes and Bridle Spectacular, Sept. 2-5, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Northern Premier Invitational Horse Sale, Sept. 3, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Slope Circuit Rodeo and Superhorse Challenge, Sept. 3-5, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Sheridan Vaquero Ranch Roping, Sept. 4-5, 10 a.m., Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. > 25th Annual Breeders Classic Bucking Horse Sale, Sept. 7-8, Kling Ranch, Grassy Butte, N.D. > Nat’l Versatility Ranch Horse Assoc./Wyo. Show, Sept. 11-12, Cheyenne, Wyo. > Raymond Sutton Ranch 70th Production Sale, Sept. 12, Gettysburg, S.D. > Prairie To Pines S.D. to Mont. Wagon Train, Sept. 12-18, starts near Camp Crook, S.D. > Bucking Battle in Bismarck, Sept. 17-18, Bismarck, N.D. > Sugar Bars Legacy Futurity and Horse Sale, Sept. 17-18, Sheridan, Wyo. > Indian Relay Races, Sept. 18-19, Gillette, Wyo. > Championship of Champions Indian Relay Races, Sept. 24-26, Casper, Wyo. > Horse Racing, Oct. 2-3, Ft. Pierre, S.D.