Pastor in the Pasture Wendel Elliott: Position on a cow, position in Christ

The National Cutting Horse Association rule book states that a horse will be penalized, "when a horse loses his working advantage, misses a cow, or is working out of position;…" For those of you who may not have ridden in a cutting, you now know the definition of "to miss a cow" or "to be out of position." However, you still might not fully understand what I'm talking about. You probably could gain a little more knowledge if I were to actually ride into a herd, separate a cow out, and show you by riding my horse to where he is out of position. I could walk you through things that might develop in the event of working a cow out of position. A rider might lose the cow or "back fence a cow" resulting in extra penalty points. Even then, the understanding of why wouldn't fully be seen until you rode in and experienced it firsthand.

Likewise, if you have played linebacker you understand how that position is practiced and things to watch. You actually put the pads and helmet on and got in the game. You know what a linebacker is and put your position into practice. You've lived out what it was to be a linebacker. I on the other hand never have, so I wouldn't know "come here" from "sic 'em."

As Christians we may get a little confused or unsure of exactly what our position is in Christ. Perhaps we're a little overwhelmed, possibly that such a great salvation and love would save someone like ourselves. We know our skeletons in our closets. However, it becomes more clear what we have when we read the book of Ephesians in chapter 1:

"Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in Christ with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places, even as He chose us in Him before the foundation of the world… In love he predestined us for adoption to Himself as sons through Jesus Christ… In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of His grace, which He lavished upon us, in all wisdom and insight making known to us the mystery of His will, according to His purpose, which He set forth in Christ…

In Him we have obtained an inheritance… In Him you also, when you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation, and believed in Him, were sealed with the promised Holy Spirit, who is the guarantee of our inheritance until we acquire possession of it, to the praise of His glory." (Ephesians 1:3-14 ESV)

That is quite a list of things we possess and our position in Jesus Christ. As believers we have:

Recommended Stories For You

● "Every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places"

● "Adoption as sons (and daughters)"

● "Redemption and forgiveness"

● "Knowledge of the mystery of His will, His purpose, in Christ"

● "An inheritance"

● "The Holy Spirit, as a guarantee of that inheritance"

● and we were "Chosen in Him before the foundation of the world"

Look upon this list and reread Ephesians chapter 1 and see all the things which He has blessed us with as believers. When we see this and gain that knowledge of it then we can put it into practice, living it out. See this list as a launch pad for living out and understanding more and more what we have in Him.

Well, I better saddle up and get back in the practice pen. I got a whole lot more to learn about my position, understand it more, and put into practice.

I'll see y'all out in the pasture!