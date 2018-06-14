SD women hold 1, 2, 3 spots for all-around at CNFR

CASPER, Wyoming (June 13, 2018) — An Australian going to school in Oklahoma is dominating the saddle bronc riding at the 70th annual College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR).

Jake Finlay from Queensland is a senior at Panhandle State University in Goodwell studying animal science. He is making his third appearance in the Casper Events Center and with his 81-point effort on Wednesday night is having his best trip here so far.

After 12th and 4th place finishes in his first two qualifications, he is hungry for a national championship. On Thursday he rode MoBetta Rodeo's Midnight Sun to move into first place in the third round. His previous two scores of 75 and 73.5 were solid, but combined with his third-round effort, he now is in command of the overall standings with 229.5 points.

That is a 10.5-point lead over the man in second place, his teammate, Dawson Dahm who has 219. Dahm has traveled from Tomahawk, Alberta to Oklahoma to further his education. He also is studying animal science and plans to graduate in three years. This is his first CNFR qualification.

There was a lead change in the round of bull riding when Panola Junior College's Koby Radley rode Triple V Rodeo's bull Poker Face for 75 points. Radley, a freshman is one of four men to have ridden two out of three bulls. He is currently third overall behind Cuesta College's Will Centoni and Western Texas College's Clayton Sellars.

University of Montana – Western's long-time rodeo coach Iola "Olie" Else got the rodeo off to a grand start on Wednesday. She was recognized as the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Coach of the Year for the second time. She first earned the honor in 2004. After over 30 years of coaching college rodeo, Else is retiring. She has developed numerous champions in and out of the arena. At the conclusion of this year's event, she will have attended every performance of the CNFR held in Casper for the 20 years that it has been held here wearing her trademark red blazer and ringing her cowbell.

The third-round of competition continues at the Casper Events Center on Thursday night beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday night's rodeos will determine who qualified for Saturday night's Championship Finals.

CASPER, Wyoming—The following are leaders after the second performance at the 70th annual College National Finals Rodeo, June 13, 2018, courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at http://www.collegerodeo.com.

Bareback Riding: (third round) 1, Tyler Berghuis, Tarleton State University, 80 points. 2, Will Martin, Panhandle State University, 79. 3, Jesse Pope, Missouri Valley College, 78. 4, Garrett Shadbolt, Doane University, 77.5. 5, Jesse Nelson, Montana State University, 74.5. 6, BoDell Jessen, Odessa College, 73.5. (total on three) 1, Berghuis, 239. 2, Shadbolt, 233. 3, Pope, 231.5. 4, Jesse Nelson, 227.5. 5, Martin, 218.5. 6, Clancy Krenka, College of Southern Idaho, 212.

Tie Down Roping: (third round) 1, Nolan Sybrant, Hastings College, 9.3 seconds. 2, Haven Meged, Western Oklahoma State College, 9.8. 3, Kyle Parrish, Tarleton State University, 9.9. 4, Cole Frey, McNeese State University, 10.2. 5, (tie) Jordan Tye, Central Washington University; Chasen Thrasher, University of Tennessee – Martin; and Shane Knerr, Texas Tech University – Lubbock, 10.4 each. (total on two) 1, Knerr, 31.8. 2, Meged, 33.4. 3, Jordan Tye, Central Washington University, 34.1. 4, Thrasher, 35.2. 5, Sybrant, 36.8. 6, Parrish, 37.3.

Breakaway Roping: (third round) 1, Janey Reeves, University of Idaho, 2.2 seconds. 2, (tie) Shelby Rasmussen, Montana State University and Marlee Mussmann, University of Montana – Western, 2.4 each. 4, Brandi Hollenbeck, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 2.5. 5, (tie) Lakota Bird, Central Arizona College; Kirbie Crouse, Missouri Valley College; and Jessica Rowland, University of Arkansas – Monticello; 2.6 each. (total on three) 1, C rouse, 7.8. 2, Bird, 8.2. 3, Hollenbeck, 8.9. 4, Rickie Engesser, Gillette College, 9.1. 5, Whitley Whitewood, Texas A&M University, 9.8. 6, Katie Rice, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 17.9.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (third round) 1, Jake Finlay, Panhandle State University, 81 points. 2, Keenan Reinhardt, Montana State University, 74. 3, Cody Crim, Missouri Valley College, 73.5. 4, Logan Cook, Panola College, 72. 5, Calvin Shaffer, Northwest College, 69. 6, Dawson Dahm, Panhandle State University, 67. (total on three) 1, Finlay, 229.5. 2, (tie) Dahm, and Carter Elshere, Gillette College, 219 each. 4, Reinhardt, 201.5. 5, Shaffer, 201. (on two) Parker Kempfer, Sam Houston Sa

Steer Wrestling: (third round) 1, Tristan Martin, East Mississippi Community College, 4.2 seconds. 2, Cody Devers, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 4.6. 3, Thomas Davis, Central Wyoming College, 4.8. 4, Matthew Mundell, Walla Walla Community College, 4.9. 5, Will Powell, Montana State University, 5.2. 6, Drew Madden, West Hills College, 6.6. (total on three) 1, Martin, 12.7. 2, Devers, 13.9. 3, Powell, 15.2. 4, Davis, 15.4. 5, Gabe Soileau, McNeese State University, 17.1. 6, Madden, 17.7.

Goat Tying: (third round) 1, Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 6.1 seconds. 2, Celie Vick, Eastern New Mexico University, 6.3. 3, Courtney Wood, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 6.4. 4, Jenna Dallyn, South Plains College, 6.5. 5, Alexa Smith, Cochise College, 6.6. 6, Mersadie Martin, Wharton County Junior College, 6.7. (total on three) 1, Doerr, 19.3. 2, (tie) Wood and Dallyn, 20.0. 4, Vick, 20.5. 5, Cassidy Barnes, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 20.9. 6, Martin, 21.1.

Team Roping: (third round) 1, Mason Boettcher and James Arnold, Sam Houston State University, 5.4 seconds. 2, Clay Elkington and Cole Sherwood, Central Arizona State University, 5.9. 3, Lane Cooper and Kirby Blankenship, Weatherford College, 6.2. 4, Kellan Johnson, Gillette College and Trey Yates, Casper College, 6.3. 5, Cooper Lee, Southern Arkansas University and Whitney DeSalvo, University of Arkansas – Monticello, 7.0. 6, Colton Campbell, California State University – Fresno and Brushton Minton, West Hills College, 7.4. (total on three) 1, Elkington and Sherwood, 19.3. 2, Johnson and Yates, 24.8. 3, Cambell and Minton, 25.5. 4, Will Centoni, Cuesta College and Wyatt Adams, Clovis Community College – California, 41.3. (on two) 5, Cooper and Blankenship, 12.1. 6, Brody Gill, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, and Cayden Cox, Cuesta College, 24.3.

Barrel Racing: (third round) 1, Kynzie McNeill, Texas Tech University – Lubbock, 14.22 seconds. 2, Riley Addington, Gillette College, 14.39. 3, Shelby Spielman, Texas Tech University – Lubbock, 14.40. 4, Maddy Dickens, Odessa College, 14.44. 5, Jimmie Smith, Texas A&M University, 14.52. 6, Katie Jo Boyd, Texas A & M University, 14.54. (total on three) 1, McNeill, 43.29. 2, Dickens, 43.49. 3, Boyd, 44.08. 4, Addington, 44.32. 5, Megan Cautz, California State University – Fresno, 44.37. 6, Smith, 44.41.

Bull Riding: (third round – three rides) 1, Koby Radley, Panola College, 75 points. 2, Clayton Sellars, Western Texas College, 71.5. 3, Garrett Wickett, Mid Plains Community College, 52. (total on two) 1, Will Centoni, Cuesta College, 155. 2, Sellars, 147. 3, Radley, 138. 4, Wickett, 126. (on one) 5, Colby Demo, Feather River College, 82. 6, Ryan McDaniel, University of Tennesse – Martin, 80.5.

Men's All-Around: 1, Will Centoni, Cuesta College. 2, Brushton Minton, West Hills College. 3, Jordan Tye, Central Washington University. 4, Maverick Harper, Northwestern Oklahoma State Univeristy.

Women's All-Around: 1, Rickie Engesser, Gillette College. 2, Jacey Hupp, South Dakota State University. 3, Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State University. 4, Jimmie Smith, Texas A&M University.

Men's Team: 1, Panhandle State University. 3, Northwestern Oklahoma State University. 3, Tarleton State University. 4, Montana State University.

Women's Team: 1, Texas Tech University – Lubbock. 2, Gillette College. 3, Southern Arkansas University. 4, Texas A&M University.

–CNFR