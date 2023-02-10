Supreme Row News News | 1 hr ago BHSS Supreme Row Champion Heifer and Champion Red Angus Heifer. Kip Wallace.BHSS Supreme Row Champion Heifer and Champion Red Angus Heifer. Kip Wallace. The BHSS Supreme Row Champions were a Wulf Limousin bull and a Kip Wallace Red Angus heifer. BHSS Supreme Champion Bull, Champion Limousin Bull. Wulf Cattle. Wulfs Joint Venture G579J, 9/1/21 son of Wulfs Fifty T804F from Wulf Cattle, Starbuck, MN, sold to Fillmore Limousin, Boone, CO for $15,000. BHSS Supreme Champion Bull, Champion Limousin Bull. Wulf Cattle. BHSS Supreme Row Champion Heifer and Champion Red Angus Heifer. Kip Wallace. Lot 8, L1G/KIP Ms. F225 Star J68, 3/30/21 daughter of Rojas TR Chivas 17109 from Kip Wallace, Emerald, WI sold to Aces Wild Ranch for $16,000. BHSS Supreme Row Champion Heifer and Champion Red Angus Heifer. Kip Wallace. News Weekly Market Update 3 min ago | Montana Farm Bureau: Members testify in hearings 5 min ago | Local cattlemen and women find success at National Western Stock Show 32 min ago | Hoffman Ranch: ‘Our Cattle Have to Work in the Real World’ 53 min ago | Supreme Row 1 hr ago | See more