BHSS Supreme Row Champion Heifer and Champion Red Angus Heifer. Kip Wallace.

BHSS Supreme Row Champion Heifer and Champion Red Angus Heifer. Kip Wallace.

The BHSS Supreme Row Champions were a Wulf Limousin bull and a Kip Wallace Red Angus heifer.

BHSS Supreme Champion Bull, Champion Limousin Bull. Wulf Cattle. Wulfs Joint Venture G579J, 9/1/21 son of Wulfs Fifty T804F from Wulf Cattle, Starbuck, MN, sold to Fillmore Limousin, Boone, CO for $15,000.

BHSS Supreme Champion Bull, Champion Limousin Bull. Wulf Cattle.