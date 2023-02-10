 Supreme Row | TSLN.com
Supreme Row

BHSS Supreme Row Champion Heifer and Champion Red Angus Heifer. Kip Wallace.
The BHSS Supreme Row Champions were a Wulf Limousin bull and a Kip Wallace Red Angus heifer.

BHSS Supreme Champion Bull, Champion Limousin Bull. Wulf Cattle. Wulfs Joint Venture G579J, 9/1/21 son of Wulfs Fifty T804F from Wulf Cattle, Starbuck, MN, sold to Fillmore Limousin, Boone, CO for $15,000. 
BHSS Supreme Row Champion Heifer and Champion Red Angus Heifer. Kip Wallace. Lot 8, L1G/KIP Ms. F225 Star J68, 3/30/21 daughter of Rojas TR Chivas 17109 from Kip Wallace, Emerald, WI sold to Aces Wild Ranch for $16,000. 
