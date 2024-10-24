Veneman joins other GOP aggies to endorse Harris-Walz

Ann Veneman, a Republican who was the first Agriculture secretary in the George W. Bush administration, this week endorsed Vice President Harris, the Democratic candidate for president. Veneman, who grew up on a peach farm in California and once served as California secretary of food and agriculture, shared the endorsement first with Fox News Digital.

“As our nation stands at a critical juncture, the upcoming presidential election presents a stark contrast in leadership and values, particularly for rural communities and agriculture,” Veneman said in a statement.Ann Veneman

Ann Veneman image-39

“Donald Trump’s current tariff proposal is dangerous for rural America,” she added. “It would raise prices on essential goods, harm farmers by undermining key trade relationships, and increase costs for consumers.”

Veneman also served in the Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations.Kevin Herglotz, who served as Veneman’s director of communications at USDA, signed a list of Reagan, Bush, McCain and Romney alumni supporting Harris that was released in September.

Other Republicans who served at USDA and have endorsed Harris include Robert Thompson, who was assistant secretary for economics from 1985 to 1987 and senior staff economist for food and agriculture at the President’s Council of Economic Advisers from 1983 and 1985, and Catherine Bertini, who served as assistant secretary for food and consumer services in the George H.W. Bush administration.The Reagan, Bush, McCain and Romney alumni group posted Veneman’s full statement on its website.

–The Hagstrom Report