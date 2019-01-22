Yankton County Producer Earns Pork All-American Award

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Ray Epp of Mission Hill, SD was honored by the South Dakota Pork Producers Council (SDPPC) with the 2018 Pork All-American Award at the Master Pork Producers Banquet on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 during their 50th Annual Pork Congress in Sioux Falls.

Through the Pork All-American award, the South Dakota Pork Producers Council acknowledges pork producers or industry members who have established themselves as dedicated, involved business people and leaders in their communities.

Ray and his wife of 36 ¾ years Pam, own and operate a diversified farming operation outside of Mission Hill. They raise Alfalfa, soybeans, corn and finish 2600 hogs. They have two children Jessica and husband Michael Hastings reside in Georgetown, LA have two wonderful children Mackenzie and Arrington. Nathan Epp and wife Kyla reside in Yankton.

Their farm is a fourth generation through the maternal side. This farm has also hit the century mark in November of 2018. Ray believes that there may only be one other farm in Yankton County that has had hogs on it for a hundred years!

Ray grew up on a small family farm outside Marion. He met his wonderful wife at Freeman Jr. College. Ray and Pam spent 14 years getting a master's degree in Life before returning to the farm in 1996 due to Pam's father failing health.

The Sylliaasen Brothers looked to the future and had MDS & Ethan Lumber build an ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Isowean finishing unit in 1998. Ray and Pam have operated the unit since it was erected.

Through this learning curve Ray has been recognized as a Master Pork Producer, received an Environmental Stewardship Award, been through Pork Leadership Institute, is a proud graduate of SDARL Class V, is serving on local Township Board and served one term as a Yankton County Commissioner.

It's Ray's belief that SDPPC is the greatest commodity organization in South Dakota. The unity and visionary belief of a better tomorrow have made Ray and Pam better stewards of the land. Ray looks forward to working with the rising group of progressive pork producers entering in Yankton County.

–South Dakota Pork Producers