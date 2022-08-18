Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Little cowboy benefit, bronc match, horse sales, bucking horse sale, ranch rodeos

I went on a bit of a circle in the past week that showed me a variety of circumstances. I went up into southeastern Montana to a county fair and along the way saw thousands of big round bales waiting to be stacked and some in stacks. The grass looked great and seeing cows standing neck deep in dams that last year, on the same excursion, were dry, was pretty encouraging. On the flip side, I saw a piece of country yesterday that had been hailed out badly, then a scourge of grasshoppers have descended. It looked pretty tough, with little hay put up as the hail beat the swathers to it. Five miles away they’re having a verdant, abundant season. Being a rancher sure isn’t for the faint of heart.

Little Roy Henwood was injured recently in a sheep riding accident and has been in the hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D. He’s making progress toward recovery, but there’s a lot of expense involved for his parents, besides the worry. So, there’s an account set up for those expenses and you can either mail or call in your donation to: Roy Henwood Benefit Fund, Box 950, Sundance, WY 82729, 307-283-1074. Of course, your prayers for his recover would be greatly appreciated too.

The 5th Annual Bronc Match at New Underwood, S.D., will be Sept. 4 with a calcutta at 5 p.m., match at 6 p.m. There’s $7500 added money, so it will attract some major talent. Should be a good show.

Don King Days at Big Horn, Wyo., will be on as usual Sept. 3-5. It will feature polo matches, steer roping, and bronc riding, all out in an open pasture with the crowd acting as the fence. The broncs are mounted out in the open, snubbed to a pickup horse. It’s a great time and there are usually some fine vendors there too.

Buffalo Berry Arena, Sturgis, S.D., will be hosting a two day Working Equitation Clinic with Kathleen Mclaughlin on Sept. 10-11. Dressage levels, obstacles and judge expectations will be covered. It’s $300 for two days, with a $150 non-refundable deposit required. You can also audit for $20/day. Contact Char at 605-490-9560.

The 41st Annual Fizz Bomb Classic Barrel Race will be at the CamPlex in Gillette, Wyo., on Sept. 8-11. There will be Open 4D, futurity and derby, Wendy Larsen Senior Racew, Open poles and a pole futurity.

The 23rd Annual Breeder’s Classic Horse Sale, Mobridge, S.D., will be Sept. 9, 6 p.m.. For more info and a catalog, call Darrell Schlepp at 605-850-8995 or Chad and Gary Pederson at 605-865-3190.

You can put the Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Finals on your calender for Sept. 10. It will be at Miles City, Mont.

Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday on Sept. 10 will be a benefit for the SunCatcher TRA. It will be at the fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D., and will have barrels, poles, keyhole and two fun novelty events. It will start at 10 a.m. For more info, contact Bobbie at 605-484-5650 or Darlene at 605-390-0787.

The Badlands NHSRA Challenge entries are open Aug. 8 to Sept. 25 and is open to all 2022 Jr. High and High School members. Entries are online only at http://www.badlandsnhsrachallenge.com . The rodeo will be Oct. 7-9 at Bowman, N.D. There’s $22,000 added, $2000 per events, plus Jr. High incentives both rounds.

The 26th Annual Breeders Classic Bucking Horse Sale at Kling Ranch, Grassy Butte, N.D., will be Sept. 13-14, 1 p.m. They need riders for all of it and it pays nicely, besides letting you get on some good horses.

Sept. 17 is the date for the 25th annual Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs. The ranch rodeo will be at 2 p.m., ranch broncs at 6 p.m. A BBQ with a free will donation will start at 5 p.m. with a free will donation. There’s $1000 added for the ranch rodeo, $500 for the broncs. To enter the ranch rodeo or ranch broncs, call Teddie at 605-222-9165 or Kayla at 605-295-2057. You can find out more at http://www.stirlingfamilyranchrodeo.com .

The Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale will be Sept. 24, 1 p.m., at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. For more informaton or to get a catalog, call 605-848-0087.

EVENT SERIES >BIG SKY RODEO SERIES: Tuesdays, 6 p.m., June 7-Sept. 13, Lone Mountain Ranch, Big Sky, Mont. >BOOTS AND SADDLE CLUB: Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Rapid City, S.D. >CHASE THE ACE barrel/breakaway series: Sept. 5 (finals) New Underwood, S.D. > GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE CLUB:Western Dressage show Oct. 1; Open Horse Show Sept. 10, Thunder Horse Stables, Rapid City, S.D. > HELL ON WHEELS CHUCKWAGON DINNER AND RODEO: Aug. 26, Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. >HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: finals Aug. 28, Hermosa, S.D. >KAYCEE NIGHT RODEO: Aug.26, Kaycee, Wyo. >MT. RUSHMORE RODEO AT PALMER GULCH: Aug. 27, 6 p.m., Hill City, S.D. >PITCHIN’ TWINE AT THE STATELINE ROPING SERIES: Aug. 23(finals), Sidney, Mont. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. > PRUITT ARENA THURSDAY NIGHT BARRELS: June 2 through Aug. 25, Gering, Neb. > RENEGADE BARREL RACES SERIES: Sept. 1, 8, 15, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > SADDLE UP RODEO SERIES: finals Sept. 17, Wagner, S.D. >SHERIDAN VAQUERO RANCH ROPING SERIES: finals Sept. 3, Buffalo, Wyo. >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice: Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D.