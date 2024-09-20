Colorado Rancher Named New PLC President as Annual Meeting Closes 

GRAND JUNCTION, CO (September 20, 2024) – The Public Lands Council (PLC) closed out their 56th Annual Meeting by announcing Colorado rancher Tim Canterbury as the new PLC President. Tim owns and operates his family ranch in Howard, Colorado, where his family has been ranching since 1879. He has previously served as a member of the PLC Board of Directors, President of Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA), and chair of the Colorado Public Lands Council.



“As a fifth-generation rancher that has been involved in livestock associations for decades, I could not be more honored to serve as president and continue fighting for federal lands ranchers,” said PLC President Tim Canterbury. “We are at a critical period in our industry, where it seems like every agency rulemaking will make it harder to continue ranching on public lands. At the same time, there are more scientific studies than ever showing the benefits ranching has on wildlife, native plants, and the landscape. It is important that we protect this industry from false narratives and defend the principles of multiple use against those that want to push livestock off of the landscape because we are proud to be stewards of these working lands.”



“Tim is the consummate rancher and advocate for this industry, who always finds the time to promote public lands ranching. We have seen incredible engagement at Annual Meeting this week, with ranchers from every western state weighing in on policy that will affect the direction of PLC and the work the new officer team will take on,” said PLC Executive Director Kaitlynn Glover. “Annual Meeting provides the perfect forum for ranchers from across the West to come together and decide how we tackle the distinctive issues that unnecessarily complicate the lives of permittees. Thank you to attendees that did the hard work to guide PLC for this coming year.”



The 2024-2025 PLC officer team, approved by the PLC General Voting Delegates, assumed their new roles at the end of this year’s Annual Meeting. Ron Cerri of Nevada was named Vice President and Robbie LeValley of Colorado was named Secretary.

