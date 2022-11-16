North Star Classic honors Steve Wolff

Steve Wolff. Courtesy photo

Steve Wolff. Courtesy photo

North Dakota has a multitude of things that make it special, but the one at the center of it all is agriculture. Crop and livestock production create the fiber of North Dakota’s statewide community, and Valley City gets to be a big part of that as host to the largest cattle show in the state. Part of that tradition returns for 2022 with the 23rd Annual North Star Classic, December 2-4.

The North Star Classic is an agriculture-oriented show that focuses primarily on the livestock sector of production agriculture. The North Star Classic began in 2000, and has grown every year since. This event allows cattlemen to not only display their livestock and compete in both individual and pen shows – but it also honors individuals that have impacted the event, allows the exchange of ideas, trends, and sales of several breeds. Junior shows allow the youth to be involved in the cattle industry to hone their skills of livestock showing, judging, and fitting.

The 23rd Annual Livestock Honoree is Steve Wolff from Oakes, ND. Steve has been an influential part of the North Star, since its inception. He has served on the livestock committee since before the first show, and still today is always willing to lend a hand and attend meetings to help plan the weekend full of events. He is known to jump in and help set-up pens, spread shavings, assist in sales, clean-up events, and so much more! He is a valuable asset to the success of the North Star Classic.

Steve is most well known for his passion for Hereford cattle and the people involved in the breed. He has spent countless hours traveling the country not only looking for seedstock to add to his own operation, but also managing sales and consulting for other operations. Steve has left his mark on the North Dakota Hereford Association as he has served as a Junior Advisor, attends multiple shows and sales throughout the year, and assists in the State Hereford Sale held at the North Star Classic. He received the North Dakota Hereford Breeder of the Year in 2016 and the Minnesota Hereford Breeders Enthusiast of the Year in 2019.

Not only is Steve a great asset to the North Star Classic, but he is also a great friend to so many of the people involved with putting on this event, and are all very proud to honor him with this award.

Steve will be honored on Friday, December 2nd during the Supreme Drive of the Open Show at 3 pm and again at 7 pm during the Cattlemen’s Ball & Sale. Both of these events will be held at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center.