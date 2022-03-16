Schauer Angus 32nd Annual Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Mar. 14, 2022
Location: Faith Livestock
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Average:
56 Angus Bulls – $4,555
Many repeat buyers were on hand for the Schauer bull sale. Schauer’s treat their neighbors well, and consequently, they come to buy these good stout bulls with tremendous production numbers and EPDs.
The Schauer sale had a special door prize for one of their registered bidders. Dick Schrempp, Eagle Butte, was the lucky winner of a saddle rack, built Leroy Wicks, Dupree, South Dakota, when his bidder number was drawn.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 11: $13,000 to Denny Topf, Faith, South Dakota – Musgrave 316 Exclusive x Connealy Courage 25L
Lot 21: $9,000 to Denny Topf, Faith, South Dakota – Musgrave 316 Exclusive x Schauer In Focus 759
Lot 8: $7,000 to Gary Price, Maurine, South Dakota – Tex Playbook 5437 x Barstow Bankroll B73
Lot 7: $7,000 to Loren Ganje, Eagle Butte, South Dakota – Tex Playbook 5437 x Schauer Final Answer 179
Lot 3: $6,500 to Norman Miles, Meadow, South Dakota – Tex Playbook 5437 x Coleman Charlo 0256
Lot 20: $6,500 to Jordan Family, Faith, South Dakota – Musgrave 316 Exclusive x Schiefelbein Effective 61
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Schauer Angus 32nd Annual Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek