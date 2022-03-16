Schauer Angus 32nd Annual Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Mar. 14, 2022

Location: Faith Livestock

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Average:

56 Angus Bulls – $4,555

Many repeat buyers were on hand for the Schauer bull sale. Schauer’s treat their neighbors well, and consequently, they come to buy these good stout bulls with tremendous production numbers and EPDs.

The Schauer sale had a special door prize for one of their registered bidders. Dick Schrempp, Eagle Butte, was the lucky winner of a saddle rack, built Leroy Wicks, Dupree, South Dakota, when his bidder number was drawn.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 11: $13,000 to Denny Topf, Faith, South Dakota – Musgrave 316 Exclusive x Connealy Courage 25L

Lot 21: $9,000 to Denny Topf, Faith, South Dakota – Musgrave 316 Exclusive x Schauer In Focus 759

Lot 8: $7,000 to Gary Price, Maurine, South Dakota – Tex Playbook 5437 x Barstow Bankroll B73

Lot 7: $7,000 to Loren Ganje, Eagle Butte, South Dakota – Tex Playbook 5437 x Schauer Final Answer 179

Lot 3: $6,500 to Norman Miles, Meadow, South Dakota – Tex Playbook 5437 x Coleman Charlo 0256

Lot 20: $6,500 to Jordan Family, Faith, South Dakota – Musgrave 316 Exclusive x Schiefelbein Effective 61

Norman Miles, Meadow, South Dakota, bought Lot 3 at $6,500.

