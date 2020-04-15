South Dakota Brands due for renewal

Brand Renewals have all been mailed out. If you did not receive yours, please let us know. This year, for your convenience, you are able to pay brand renewals online. Click on the Brand Book tab on https://sdbrandboard.sd.gov/ to complete the payment process. Please note: when searching for your brand, it is easiest to search using only the last name. If you choose to mail in the payment, please do not send cash.

Any brands, not renewed, will not be available as abandoned brands until May 2022. The Brand Board is required to hold brands, not renewed during the renewal period, for a two year re-record period.

A list of returned renewal letters can be found on the brand board website at: https://sdbrandboard.sd.gov/

–South Dakota Brand Board