USCA Meeting in Texas to Set Policy for the Year Ahead



Annual Meeting Dec. 5 – 7 Features Industry Issue Panels

SAN ANTONIO, TX – The United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) will host their 2024 Annual Meeting December 5 – 7 in San Antonio, Texas at the InterContinental Hotel. Each year, USCA brings together its members and leaders in the industry to discuss current policy and issues facing the industry. This year, USCA will host panels on animal ID, marketing and competition, Livestock Risk Protection, and new and emerging technologies within the industry.

The Annual Meeting will kick off with a “Meet the Officers and Staff” event on Thursday evening. Friday, December 6 will feature two panels, the Annual USCA Board of Directors and Members Meeting, and a hosted dinner and fundraising auction. The meeting will conclude on Saturday with a full day of panels from industry experts. USCA’s Annual Meeting also serves as the time in which the Association reviews its official policy and receives nominations for Regional Directors.

“The USCA Annual Meeting is an opportunity for producers and our members to come together and discuss the issues that will guide the organization for the year ahead,” USCA President Justin Tupper said. “Each year this meeting serves as the guidepost for how and what USCA will focus on in terms of policy and issue priorities. I encourage every USCA member to attend and let your voice be heard.”

For more information and to register and book hotel rooms in the meeting block, visit uscattlemen.org/annual-meeting-2024/ .

–USCA